NORTH ADAMS — For weeks starting in mid-August, AJ Bona carried around an engagement ring in his pocket, waiting for the right moment to propose to Hope Shaw.
He had thought about popping the question at the top of Mount Greylock, but he was unlucky with the weather, and he considered asking while on a trip to a lights display at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, but it was too crowded, he said.
And then, the perfect opportunity arose on Sunday: the North Adams Fall Foliage parade.
Bona wanted it to be a surprise. While the couple watched the parade from the sidewalk, Bona told Shaw he had to help his dad, Keith Bona, at his nearby store, Berkshire Emporium & Antiques. He quickly changed into a Noid costume, a red, rabbit-eared mascot for Domino's Pizza, that disguised his identity and he grabbed a pizza box.
Central to his plan was the parade's theme, "Games, Movies & Takeout," a nod to the activities that entertained many throughout the pandemic.
In costume, Bona jumped into the parade before it passed where Shaw was sitting. He tried to blend in with the crowd by high-fiving kids, he said. As the parade passed Shaw, Bona walked up to her with the modified pizza box that that said, "What did I do during COVID?"
The inside of the box read: "I fell in love with you," and it contained a ring. He took off the head of his costume, revealing his identity, and he got down on one knee. Shaw said yes and people clapped.
Shaw was surprised. "I thought I was getting a high five from a mascot," she said. Initially she tried to give the box back. “I didn’t want a random pizza box."
When she realized it was a proposal, she said she loved it. "It was perfect.”
The pandemic may have been the reason the couple met. Bona, 27, lived in North Adams, and Shaw, 23, in South Hadley. At the start of the pandemic, both turned to online dating to meet people, Bona said.
"I don't think either of us would have really been trying to meet people online if it wasn't for COVID," Bona said. Shaw agreed.
After talking online, their first date was a socially distanced hike at Glendale Falls in the spring of 2020.
Dating amid a pandemic was weird, the couple said. "But at the same time it sort of forced us to communicate and talk more and have more Zoom dates and texting back and forth — not rushing into a serious relationship right away," Bona said. "You knew it was going to take more work during a pandemic. You kind of had to figure out if it's what you wanted."
In January, the couple moved in together in South Hadley. Now, they're in the early stages of planning a wedding.