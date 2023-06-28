Authorities removed about 50 cats from an Adams apartment and placed them with local shelters

ADAMS — Tom Hoffman loves cats, but at some point, the number of felines in his care ballooned beyond his means.
Now, many of the cats he had kept in the Pine Street apartment he rents with his wife have been placed in area shelters, after authorities removed most of them Tuesday.
"It's just like kids," Hoffman said of the scores of cats in his apartment. "I love every one of them."
Hoffman wasn't exactly sure how many, but said there may have been upward of 80 cats in the apartment.
"They are taken care of," he told The Eagle on Wednesday.
Acting on information from a person the police chief called a "concerned citizen," animal control authorities removed several dozen of the cats this week and brought them to animal shelters in Berkshire County and in New York.
Police Chief K. Scott Kelley said he wasn't sure of the exact number of cats that were removed, but 50 "would be pretty close."
He said the apartment has been deemed uninhabitable for humans, but Hoffman could access it during daylight hours. Hoffman's wife and a friend stopped by on Wednesday with food for about 10 cats that remain.
Town health officials are involved with the situation, Kelley said, but the city's code enforcement officer didn't respond to a message or email on Wednesday.
At one point Hoffman was using a kiddie pool as a large litter box, but eventually went back to using traditional litter pans, which he said required cleaning "every five minutes."
A total of 17 of the cats were loaded into crates and taken to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in Pittsfield, an employee said. The shelter took them in, and is working on getting each evaluated by a veterinarian in coming days to rule out any major health issues.
"We filled up all of our kennels," said the employee, Jules, who declined to give her last name.
Two of the cats were pregnant, and two of them were kittens. She said the cats weren't unclean and hadn't been harmed.
The shelter at 875 Crane Ave. is in need of donations of cat litter, as well as wet food for kittens and adult cats. It is also accepting applications for foster and adoptive families.
As for Hoffman, he said he cares deeply for all of the cats, which he calls "his babies," and only wants them to go to good homes.