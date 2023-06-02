Adams annual town meeting preview

Town meeting: Wednesday, June 7, 6 p.m., Adams Memorial Building, 30 Columbia St.
Top issues at town meeting: The approximately $17.6 million town budget, as well as expenditures pertaining to the Greylock Glen project and a change to the town’s general bylaws to allow the police chief more flexibility in staffing. Voters will also consider ...
- $7.2 million for personal services, including $201,211 salary for the town administrator, $1.63 million for employee/retiree benefits, $2.07 million for the police department and $1.6 million for the Department of Public Works.
- $388,000 for the town’s wastewater treatment plant
- $672,678 for the repair, reconstruction and/or construction of streets, roadways, sidewalks, sewers, guardrails, buildings and bridges in town
- $28,000 for technology needs at Greylock Glen’s outdoor center
- $65,000 to pay a Greylock Glen outdoor center executive director
- $233,000 from overlay surplus for the Greylock Glen outdoor center
- $624,678 total in debt service (combining principal, interest and fees) for town hall, police station and library borrowing.
- $60,000 for a new DPW plow truck
- $65,000 for a new police cruiser
- A regional school assessment of $6.5 million for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, much of which is paid for with state money
- $978,000 for the Northern Berkshire Vocational school district, much of which is paid for with state money
- $150,000 transferred from free cash to offset this year’s tax rate
- Reducing the size of the finance committee from 15 members to nine