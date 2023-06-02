<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING PREVIEW

Adams annual town meeting preview

Residents listen during Adams' town meeting in 2020. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Town meeting: Wednesday, June 7, 6 p.m., Adams Memorial Building, 30 Columbia St.

Top issues at town meeting: The approximately $17.6 million town budget, as well as expenditures pertaining to the Greylock Glen project and a change to the town’s general bylaws to allow the police chief more flexibility in staffing. Voters will also consider ... 

  • $7.2 million for personal services, including $201,211 salary for the town administrator, $1.63 million for employee/retiree benefits, $2.07 million for the police department and $1.6 million for the Department of Public Works.
  • $388,000 for the town’s wastewater treatment plant
  • $672,678 for the repair, reconstruction and/or construction of streets, roadways, sidewalks, sewers, guardrails, buildings and bridges in town
  • $28,000 for technology needs at Greylock Glen’s outdoor center
  • $65,000 to pay a Greylock Glen outdoor center executive director
  • $233,000 from overlay surplus for the Greylock Glen outdoor center
  • $624,678 total in debt service (combining principal, interest and fees) for town hall, police station and library borrowing.
  • $60,000 for a new DPW plow truck
  • $65,000 for a new police cruiser
  • A regional school assessment of $6.5 million for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, much of which is paid for with state money
  • $978,000 for the Northern Berkshire Vocational school district, much of which is paid for with state money
  • $150,000 transferred from free cash to offset this year’s tax rate
  • Reducing the size of the finance committee from 15 members to nine

Sten Spinella can be reached at sspinella@berkshireeagle.com or 860-853-0085.

