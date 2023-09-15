Adams Ambulance leaders say the service is in dire financial straits: 'We're in crisis mode'

ADAMS — Adams Ambulance is sounding the alarm: The EMS agency has a dangerously low amount of money and staff, and is asking for help from the towns it covers.

In an interview with The Eagle on Thursday, Adams Ambulance Board of Directors members said that a confluence of factors, including inflation, a lack of local funding, and bad debts due to people not being able to pay the remainder of their medical bills, is a cause for concern for the agency.

“We’re in crisis mode,” board member Fred Balawender said.

“We can’t sustain this service much longer the way it's going,” board member Dick Kleiner said.

Adams Ambulance President Sean Sanderson said the organization is currently operating at a $210,000 loss.

In an August memo from the organization, its board of directors warned: “We are at an inflection point where the challenge of increasing expenses and limited revenues is beginning to affect the operational readiness of the agency.”

Adams Ambulance is a small non-profit operating on a fee-for-service model. It serves Adams, Savoy, Cheshire and Hawley, which is about 12,500 residents, and employees 25 people to carry out operations. Hawley is the only town of the four that pays a subsidy for the service. The Board of Directors characterize this fact as a “lack of municipal support.”

“Adams Ambulance as well as the communities we serve have been very lucky that since our inception in 1970 we have been able to serve the towns without having to charge the towns,” Sanderson said. He named other ambulance services, including Highland Ambulance in Goshen and Hilltown Community Ambulance in Huntington, that rely in part on municipal money.

The board said Cheshire and Savoy have signaled support for a yearly allotment, but Adams is a question mark. Adams Town Administrator Jay Green said Thursday that the service is “asking for money at the wrong time.”

“There’s no money appropriated in fiscal year '24 to initiate a subsidy or other appropriation for a service that historically the taxpayers of Adams haven’t paid for,” Green said. He said the best option for the service would be to make a presentation during budget season early next year.

“Before the Town of Adams spends a substantial amount of money, being funneled into a non-profit, private organization, it needs to be sure that’s the right way to invest town funds,” Green added. “It is my understanding that other ambulance services in the region do not receive a subsidy from the communities it serves.” Northern Berkshire EMS is one such service.

Green and Adams officials are meeting with Adams Ambulance on Sept. 25 to discuss possible courses of action.

The agency solicited businesses for money in 2022, receiving $4,500.

“Although the community supports our mission in spirit, there is a lack of financial support,” the memo reads. “We are quite grateful for the support received, but the $4,500 in submissions is only a tiny fraction of the need.”

“It was so disappointing to get that kind of a return from the area businesses,” Balawender said.

Kleiner said the agency would stop its yearly drive for public donations if it were to receive money from the towns. It currently receives $7,100 yearly from Hawley, which is $23 and some change per person. Sanderson said the agency hopes for a similar rate from Cheshire, Savoy and Adams.

Staffing and other issues

The problems facing Adams Ambulance are not unique to the service. Flat revenue due to a fixed Medicare rate, private insurance carriers paying at a reduced rate, Medicaid paying out less than the cost of delivering care, increasing costs due to inflation and difficulty in recruiting new staff are all relatively common in the industry at the moment.

According to the Board of Directors, Adams Ambulance bills out around $4 million a year and receives $1.1 to $1.2 million.

“Now consider that $1.2 million is worth 11 percent less than it was this time last year,” the memo reads.

The agency recently had to increase staff pay across the board in order to stay competitive. Retention of EMS staff has been down throughout the country. While the board says its staff needs the money, they acknowledge that it’s taken up much of the budget.

The possibility of North Adams Regional Hospital reopening could help Adams Ambulance, Sanderson said. But for the moment, a lack of staff means increased overtime payments, delayed and missed appointments from skilled nursing facilities and increased wait times in emergency rooms. It’s also caused Adams Ambulance to have to call in mutual aid to surrounding emergency services more so than in years past, which increases response times.

“Ten extra minutes means a lot to someone in cardiac arrest,” Balawender said.