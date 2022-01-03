ADAMS — The Adams Arts Advisory Board is entering 2022 with a mission to ensure Adams’ status as a top destination for arts and culture.
A small group of local visual artists formed the group in 2015. In a partnership with the town that year, AAAB artists worked to beautify run-down buildings through art. In 2016, the AAAB helped to create the Berkshire Mountains Faerie Festival.
The most recent partnership between Adams and the AAAB, which became a nonprofit organization in 2016, is to attain state recognition of a cultural district in downtown.
Designation as a cultural district can boost tourism, attract artists, contribute to economic development, preserve historic buildings and enhance property values, the AAAB says on its new website.
The Adams Select Board voted unanimously at an Oct. 20 meeting to pursue recognition as a cultural district and to enlist AAAB as a third party in the process.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council, an independent state agency, has designated more than 50 cultural districts, including districts in Great Barrington, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield and Williamstown.
In fiscal year 2021, 48 cultural districts received $359,000 in state grants.
During its early years, the AAAB completed local mural projects and established the arts festival.
The pandemic paused much of its public arts work, and its president, Phil Sellers, passed away in 2020.
New members are working to rebuild the organization and to relaunch the festival this summer, Treasurer George LeMaitre said in an email, as the group reevaluates “how it functions and how it best serves the community.”