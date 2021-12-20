Mold issue at St. Stan’s in Adams can be handled without closing church, town official says

ADAMS — A priest’s statement Sunday that Adams officials were poised to close a venerable local church due to the presence of mold appears to be unfounded.
The announcement also came as a surprise to the chairman of the local parish council.
The Rev. Barrent Pease used his homily Sunday at the St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Church to warn parishioners that the church faced an imminent order from the town of Adams to close due to the discovery of black mold, documented in a consultant’s report.
What’s more, Pease said in a 15-minute address, the cost of dealing with both the mold problem and other building issues far exceeded the parish’s resources and fundraising potential and left no option but to shutter a church that parishioners fought for years to save.
Pease reportedly called on parishioners to prepare to see Masses moved to Notre Dame Church, another location in the St. John Paul II Parish. The parish includes churches in both Adams and Cheshire following an earlier consolidation.
"I don't think it landed very well," a long-time parishioner, Greg Lafreniere, said of Pease's homily, especially among those who managed to reverse a 2008 order that St. Stan's close. "They put their heart and soul into it. It seemed to come out of the blue."
Jay Green, the Adams town administrator, said Monday that the town will not require the 25 Hoosac St. church to close. Instead, Mark Blaisdell, the code enforcement officer, has advised the parish on ways to remain open.
“It is up to the parish to decide how to handle that,” Green said of the report, which identified mold in the church basement, Kolbe Hall, and other locations.
Green said Blaisdell’s advice to the parish involves use of ventilation devices that are a common solution to issues involving the quality of indoor air.
“The town is not ordering or asking them to close the building,” Green said. “We were kind of shocked at this announcement. This is the first time this has reached my desk.”
Green said he spoke Monday with officials with the Springfield Diocese, expressing his “disappointment” over the timing of Pease’s announcement on the fourth Sunday of Advent on the Catholic calendar.
“It could have been done differently. They recognized that,” Green said of the diocese.
Mark Dupont, a spokesman for the diocese, declined to say whether the presence of mold at the church posed an immediate public health threat.
"In order to get a clearer understanding of the recent mold study … a conference call will be scheduled in the coming days between town, parish and diocesan officials,” he said by email, in response to questions from The Eagle. “Until such time as that discussion can take place, we will refrain from any further public comments."
Dupont declined to say what church officials in Springfield see as the long-term future of St. Stan’s and whether Pease has the support of the diocese in urging parishioners to prepare to see services offered only at Notre Dame.
In a statement to The Eagle on Sunday, Dupont said the parish was waiting for Adams town officials to provide guidance on the mold issue. Green said Monday the town had already advised the parish and did not plan to dictate how the church should handle its building problems.
Pease’s announcement, first reported by iBerkshires, triggered emotional reactions among parishioners, many of whom fought for years to keep St. Stan’s open after the diocese ordered its closing in 2008.
The mustard-yellow brick church traditionally served Polish immigrants to Adams, many of whom worked in the town’s cotton and paper mills. The church’s cornerstone was laid in 1902. For more than a century, parishioners climbed the seven stone steps to its inviting set of three bronze-colored double doors.
The diocese slated St. Stan’s for closing as part of a broad financial retrenchment affecting churches in the four western counties; the church closed on Dec. 28, 2008, and remained shut for more than three years, while parishioners appealed the order.
A vigil to reopen St. Stan’s lasted for 1,150 days. In February 2012, those fighting to save their church won their appeal of the closing, prevailing through the Vatican’s court system. The church reopened to hold services, including Masses, marriages, baptisms and funerals, according to The Eagle’s archives.
Parish reaction
James R. Loughman, chair of the parish council, said his group was not given advance notice that the priest’s homily would suggest the inevitable closing of St. Stan’s. “I do know some people … that were very upset — and I know why they were,” he said.
Loughman said members of his family joined the long and ultimately successful vigil to preserve St. Stan’s. “I’m disappointed, but I’m taking it one step at a time.”
At the most recent parish council meeting, members were aware of the mold problem, Loughman said, but the parish had not received a consultant’s written report.
In a June meeting of the parish council, the property committee reported that ceiling tiles in Kolbe Hall had been removed to assess the condition of plaster above that had been flagged as a concern. The meeting minutes said there was less plaster than expected, likely lessening the cost of addressing one feature in need of repair.
Pease did not respond Monday to a message left for him at the church office in Cheshire, to an email seeking an interview or to a note left at the rectory in which he lives.
Tests for mold were conducted Nov. 18 by First Stop Environmental Inc. of Saugerties, N.Y. The company’s report identified “highly elevated levels” of mold in many parts of the building, particularly Kolbe Hall in the basement, that require removal. The report recommends steps to take for a “very large” job and estimated the cost at more than $50,000.
Loughman said the written report depicted the mold problem as more widespread than previously thought.
“The urgency of the situation, I so understand, is much worse than I understood it to be,” Loughman said.
In his remarks Sunday, Pease suggested that it is urgent to consider moving religious objects in St. Stan’s to protect them from contamination by mold.
"We can't save the building, but we can save the contents — the altar, the statues, the artwork," Pease said, according to the account provided by iBerkshires. "We can bring those things, once they've been inspected and cleaned to make sure we're not bringing any mold over, to 21 Maple St. (the location of Notre Dame) ... and combine the legacies of the Polish and French communities so that both legacies survive.”
Pease told parishioners at St. Stan’s that he mentioned a possible consolidation at the Saturday Mass he held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame.
“We can choose to come together now and survive, or we can choose to remain separate and both communities ... won't make it the next 20 years," Pease is reported to have told the St. Stan’s parishioners.
A report last December by Kuhn Riddle Architects of Amherst found that the church’s slate and copper roof is at the end of its “functional life.” It said work should be undertaken in the next few years to head off deterioration, though a complete roof replacement could wait 10 to 15 years.
Problems with flashing and exterior masonry should be addressed sooner, the firm said, at a cost of about $642,000. The cost of a full roof replacement was pegged at $1.47 million.
Loughman, the parish council chair, said officials have known that repairs to the steeple and roof of St. Stan’s would be costly.
“We’ve been attempting, in one way, shape or form, to address that through fundraising, and have had difficulty doing that,” he said.
However, he said he was surprised to hear the parish priest declare that fight to be unwinnable — and called such a conclusion “somewhat premature,” though not unexpected.
“It’s an extraordinarily difficult hurdle to surmount,” he said of the parish’s financial need.
Jessica Gamari contributed reporting for this story.