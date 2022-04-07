Adams returns town polling place to former middle school building

ADAMS — Town voters can go back to casting their ballots at the former Memorial Middle School at 30 Columbia St.
The Adams Select Board approved the change in polling locations after the HVAC system in the former school building was updated. The polling place had been relocated to the Adams Town Garage at 92 North Summer St. until the school building had been sufficiently upgraded.
“The town’s polling location has always been the Memorial School building,” Town Administrator Jay Green said. “When the school building closed, the polling location was moved to the DPW garage. Now that a new HVAC system and other improvements have been accomplished, we’re ready to restore polling to the historic location.”
Polling for the next town election, set for May 2, will be in the gymnasium at the Memorial School.