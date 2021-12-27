Adams Fire District in talks to move to new revenue collection process after court ruling

ADAMS — Attorneys for the Adams Fire District and for town resident Catherine Foster are in mediation to resolve a lawsuit challenging the fire district’s fee schedule, which was found to exceed the district’s powers in a September court ruling.
In that ruling, Berkshire Superior Court Judge Michael K. Callan found that while an 1873 act of the state legislature gave the district the right to bill customers for water, that right did not extend to other services.
Foster’s lawsuit contended that state law does not allow the fire district to charge fees for its service, and sought refunds of several years’ worth of fire protection, street lighting and customer fees. Foster claimed the fees amounted to an illegal tax. Such revenue should be collected through a tax rate levied on the fire district customers, her attorney argued.
She also sought to elevate the civil suit to a class-action suit involving all customers of the fire district.
Still unresolved in the dispute is whether this will be elevated to a class action and the amount of damages to be paid.
“The court has given us some time to come up with a global resolution of this case,” said attorney Stephen Pagnotta, who represents the Adams Fire District. “If we are successful, we will both have addressed how the fire district will raise revenue in the future and the payment of any damages.”
There is a status hearing on Jan. 27 at which Pagnotta hopes to present an agreed-upon resolution.
Jeffery Morneau, the attorney representing Foster, said talks are underway through the mediator.
“I’m always optimistic when two parties sit down a seek a resolution,” Morneau said.
Pagnotta noted that the final billing cycle under the fee schedule would occur at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
After that, a new revenue collection procedure would have to be enacted to raise the money needed to operate the fire department.
The Adams Fire District charges $21 per residential unit quarterly for fire protection, and an additional quarterly fee of $7.95 per unit within the fire district for street lighting and a quarterly customer charge of $20 per property, not per unit, for administrative costs.