Adams residents not within the Adams Fire District aren't paying for fire protection and street lighting. That could change

More than 160 homes in Adams not within the Adams Fire District have been receiving fire protection for free.
That may change.
In the district's annual meeting and election in May, Fire District members — the people who live within the existing district boundaries — voted in favor of approving a bill in the state Legislature that would expand the district, making its boundaries identical to those of the Town of Adams.
If the bill, known by the term "special legislation" because it affects just one locality in the state, goes into effect, those 160-plus households and properties will have to start paying a fee for fire protection and street lighting.
“The Fire District realized they’re leaving money on the table because they don’t have an ability to collect income for providing fire protection to houses outside the district,” Town Administrator Jay Green said.
Even before the expansion vote, the district and the town had been discussing having all town residents, within and outside of the Fire District, pay for fire protection.
A looming question: What has to happen next to make the expansion a reality?
State Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, said he would advance the special legislation only after a vote from everyone in town, both within and outside the district, according to Fire District Counsel Stephen Pagnotta.
The details of such a vote, including whether it is even necessary, are being negotiated. The possibility exists that, with the district members' approval of expansion at the May meeting, only the Legislature's passage is required.
“There’s a disagreement between Fire District counsel and town counsel on the process of expanding the district,” Pagnotta said in a phone interview, explaining that it’s not settled whether the entire town, or just residents outside the Fire District, would have final approval in a vote.
“I’ll need to talk to the Town about the process," Pagnotta said. "I believe it requires a referendum to put this matter on a ballot. It could be done at the fall election."
If the legislative and voting hurdles are cleared, Adams property owners would pay, through the town and to the Fire District, a fee of about 92 cents per $1,000 valuation twice yearly. Right now, without including properties outside the Fire District, the fee rate is $1.09 per $1,000. Exact numbers haven’t been determined because they are based on real estate valuation that hasn’t yet been computed.
For the average value, $192,000, of a home in Adams, with the full town paying in, the annual fee would come out to $176, and with just the current Fire District properties, the fee would be slightly more than $209.
Discussions of expanding the Fire District's boundaries took place from 2008 to 2011, Pagnotta said. Although a request for special legislation was made in that period, he added, legal questions surfaced, halting the process.
Then, in September 2021, a Berkshire Superior Court Judge agreed with Catherine Foster, an Adams property owner, who sued over fees charged by the Adams Fire District.
Foster challenged the Fire District, claiming the fees it billed Adams property owners for fire protection and street lighting exceeded its authority.
As a result of the suit, while the district continues to send out water bills, the town collects fees for fire protection and street lighting and conveys those revenues to the district.
The lawsuit's outcome, Pagnotta said, again spurred discussion of trying to expand the district's boundaries.
The Fire District could not bill as it historically had, but with a new district open to a town-wide vote, he said, "There could be a way forward that wasn't explored in 2011."
In fiscal 2024, which begins July 1, the Fire District rate for fire protection and street lighting will continue to be billed through the Town of Adams, showing up as a separate line item on residents’ property tax bills.
Green floated a possible solution to the question of district borders: Get rid of the district altogether.
“If the fire district is expanding to the entire town, what is the value to the community of maintaining that dual structure?” Green asked. “Community members may say, ‘We still want our fire district.’ We think it’s time to have that conversation.”
Green wondered whether the town would be as effective, if not moreso, than the Fire District at providing fire protection.
“We don’t know yet where to have that conversation and forum for community feedback,” Green said. “There are 351 cities and towns in the state, and 67 have fire districts. There were probably a lot more districts at one time.”