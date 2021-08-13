ADAMS — The grain elevator that towers over the Cook Street neighborhood is undergoing an interior cleanup in preparation for a renovation of the surrounding property, which will become the Adams Coal and Grain Park.
A $200,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant funded the cleanup. Once the interior of the building is cleared, the surrounding grounds this fall will be cleared of old contaminants and an underground fuel tank.
Becky Ferguson, program manager for Adams’ Community Development department, said once that work is done, a soil cap will be added to the property before additional installations for the park and the old grain elevator at Cook and Columbia streets.
The tower building and an old barn on the site will be preserved and repurposed in a later phase of the project, but for now, both will remain as features of the park.
The park has been in development since the early 2000s. The grain tower and seed store are considered iconic to the town’s history. They once were a busy center of commerce, with trains loading up grain from the tower and local farmers stocking up on seed. Also, coal was sold.
The rest of the landscaping and installation is expected to cost $400,000 to $500,000, and will be funded by Community Development Block Grants, said Eammon Coughlin, director of the Community Development department.
A project update was presented at Town Hall last week.
The park design by Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture, and Tighe & Bond, the town’s design and engineering consultants, includes a ramp entrance directly off the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail; the ground level in the park will be at a lower elevation than the trail, Coughlin noted.
Another entrance is off Cook Street, with a small parking area. Portions of the park will include a fenced, off-leash dog park, an event area, a picnic zone, a play area for kids and a central walkway. Relics of the railway will be worked into the design, to relate to the history of the site.
“Part of the park will speak to the history of the property and the importance of trains to that history,” Ferguson said. She added that the Berkshire Scenic Railway is working with the town on that piece of the work.
Pollinator-friendly wildflower plantings will be along the flood chute of the Hoosic River.
“It will be a site that is amenable to small events and other gatherings,” Ferguson said. “It’ll be a real neighborhood park, and the only off-leash dog park in town.”
Coughlin said that once the money is secured, the project will be bid out over the winter, with work anticipated to begin in the spring. It is hoped that the project will be done by the end of 2022.
The grain tower and seed store structure will be stabilized and studied for use in the next phase of development.
Ferguson said there will be a few other “pocket park” projects along the rail trail in the coming years.
“These kinds of parks can be a great stopping point for trail users and, hopefully, all these projects will serve to support each other,” she said.