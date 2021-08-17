ADAMS — The history of Adams is rich with accomplishments and characters, but largely unknown to many residents and most visitors. Two local groups now give people ways to absorb the town's backstory.
The community organizations, Adams Historical Society and ProAdams, created concept for “Explore Adams History” — a series of five, two-sided interpretive signs at key points in downtown Adams.
Each sign contains rarely seen vintage images and a narrative about the history of Adams. The signs are located along Park, Hoosac and Summer streets and next to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail at the Adams Visitor Center and close to the boarding platform for the Berkshire Scenic Railway.
Raymond Gargan, co-chair of ProAdams, conceived the project and was chiefly responsible for the graphic design and project management.
Eugene Michalenko, president of the Adams Historical Society, a passionate researcher into local history, developed the content, and was chiefly responsible for the writing and sourcing the historic images.
“It was a true team effort,” Gargan said. “Eugene and I worked closely and cooperatively over several years, and several approaches to bring this to life," he said.
But worth waiting for, they feel. "Taking the unique and interesting history of Adams to the streets is a great idea whose time has come,” Michalenko said. “ProAdams and the Adams Historical Society are good partners driving forward the promotion of our town."
A few curiosities about Adams are addressed on the signs, such as: Why is there a statue of the 25th American president, William McKinley, who was assassinated in 1901, in downtown Adams? Why did the population of Adams double in 20 years? What does Berkshire Hathaway, the company with the highest stock price in the world, have to do with Adams?
The signs are all now standing, having been installed this month.
While research and design work was done by volunteers, the project was funded by a grant from The Barrett Fund and was sponsored by 1Berkshire, Adams Community Bank, Adams Plumbing & Heating, ALADCO, Anahata Schoolhouse Yoga, Ashford Heights Farm, B&B Micro Manufacturing, Bounti-Fare Restaurant, Greylock Federal Credit Union, SBM Insurance and Specialty Minerals.
The Adams Department of Public Works installed the signs.
"This project continues making the Adams story visible, much like the Quaker Meeting House, Susan B. Anthony memorial and birthplace museum, the historic train ride, President McKinley statue and our quintessential New England architecture," said Town Administrator Jay Green. “We hope these interpretive signs not only inspire pride in our community, but also inspire visitors to spend time walking about town."
Green expressed gratitude to donors and project managers.
Adams Historical Society was formed in 1973 to discover, collect, record and preserve material to establish and illustrate the history of Adams. The society disseminates historical information to the public through newsletters, exhibits, lectures, articles and social media.
ProAdams, a nonprofit launched in 2011, says it works to improve the position of Adams in the Berkshire economy. Its mission is to promote and honor the quality and character of Adams by sparking growth.
ProAdams has created two signature events in Adams, ThunderFest and RambleFest, and recently assumed the role of managing the annual Greylock Ramble. ProAdams promotes Adams and its events through public relations, advertising, social media and its website, ExploreAdams.com.