ADAMS — The town needs more housing, and the former Adams Memorial Middle School needs a new use.
Nearly a decade after the building at 30 Columbia St. last served as a school, town officials have teamed with a private developer on a project that would repurpose the classroom section of the building.
Wayland North, a Providence, R.I.-based company, plans to create 24 market-rate and affordable rental housing units, a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, said its owner, Jay Hayes. While the numbers are subject to change, about five or six units will be affordable, Hayes said, aligning the project with the 20 percent affordability requirement in Adams’ “smart growth zoning” bylaw, which voters approved at last year’s town meeting.
The town would keep the gymnasium and auditorium sections of the building, and Wayland North also plans to turn the cafeteria space into a restaurant or coffee shop — a tenant would operate it — with an outdoor patio. The parties plan to finalize a development agreement within the next few months, Town Administrator Jay Green said.
As early as 2012 and 2013, the town has discussed the possibility of housing its Council on Aging in a section of the building, said Donna Cesan, the town’s special projects coordinator and former director of community development. In the approximately 20,000 square feet of the building that the town would keep, it envisions a “multigenerational” community center operated by the Council on Aging, Cesan said.
Of the three bids the town received through its request for proposals, Wayland North and another developer advanced to be interviewed at the Sept. 29 Select Board meeting. A week later, the board voted unanimously to award the contract to Wayland North.
“They have already invested in the town of Adams with a few smaller projects,” Green said of Wayland North, referring to its work with the Jones Block and Armory Block buildings on Park Street. “I would suggest that they’re bullish on Adams.”
Hayes cites Adams’ proximity to major employers General Dynamics, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art as evidence of the demand for market-rate housing.
“There’s a real need to revitalize the downtown,” Hayes said, adding that he believes market-rate development will increase the tax base. “It would be a new influx of residents, but I think a big help toward improving the whole economy of Adams.”
It will take about 18 months to complete planning and acquire funding, Hayes said, a timeline that Green said is typical for modern projects. Hayes listed 15 possible funding sources in a presentation to the Select Board, including private equity, and an array of grants and tax credits through state infrastructure, energy efficiency and other programs.
With the help of state grants, the town has done some remediation work on the building, which was built and 1952, but some more work remains to be done. There are “no major problems,” Hayes said, but its current state — some asbestos and other hazardous materials need to be removed — is “pretty indicative of the building’s age.”
Hayes plans to make improvements to reduce the building’s carbon footprint, including through solar carports and photovoltaic panels, low-flow water usage and better insulation. He expressed hope that the building would receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
The town hopes for construction to begin in about two years, Green said.