After a 10-year career, Adams Police dog Kumar soon to cede role to new dog Adam

ADAMS — With money donated by Adams Hometown Market, Adams police have a new police dog, named aptly, Adam.
The Adams grocery store chain fundraised for Adam, who is 11-months old. He will be replacing Kumar, who is 11-years old and a 10-year veteran of the department, once he’s finished his training.
“These dogs are patrol-certified and narcotics-certified, so they can find people, they can find evidence, they can search buildings for people and they can search for narcotics,” Sgt. Curtis Crane, who handles Adams Police’s K-9 unit, said. “Kumar is maybe the oldest working dog in the state.”
Kumar still reacts to the smell of marijuana, despite the drug now being legal in Massachusetts.
“All the dogs coming through now aren’t imprinted on marijuana. There’s four narcotics they’ll locate: meth, heroin, crack cocaine and ecstasy,” Crane said. “Kumar will still alert to marijuana because that’s how we originally trained him when it was still illegal. Once you imprint him on it, you can’t take them off of it. They never forget it.”
On Thursday at the Adams police station, Adam warmly greeted anyone in his vicinity with his approximation of a hug. He still has the spunk of a puppy, but with the obedience of an adult, as he calmly listened to Crane's orders.
Both dogs currently live together with Crane. They live in outdoor kennels because police want them acclimated to all different environments, have a heated indoor area they can both go in and have their separate fenced-in areas outside.
Crane said the going rate for new police dogs is $8,000-$10,000. Adams Hometown Market also pledged $2,000 a year for the first five years of Adam’s career. Adam was imported from the Czech Republic; Kumar is from the Netherlands.
Crane said dogs are rarely made to attack a suspect.
“In Mass., it’s very strict, so we have to have a strong hold and these dogs have to be obedient," Crane said. "Once you send that dog out to bite somebody, and all of a sudden they say, ‘I don’t want to get bit,’ you have to stop your dog on its way down and get them back to you.”
“We never had to have Kumar bite somebody,” Crane added. “They’re trained to bite and hold a suspect until you can get control. But it’s rare.”
Crane discussed how North Adams Police, which is in the process of starting up a K-9 unit of its own, has asked for help from the Williamstown and Adams police dogs in the past.
Adams' K-9 unit is deployed about 50 times a year.
“These deployments have led to numerous arrests as well as locating missing or troubled individuals,” Crane said.
In addition to that, police dogs serve as informal community ambassadors. They can often be seen at public events representing the department.