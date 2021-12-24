Bishop removes Adams priest, asks him to reflect on ‘a trying week’

ADAMS — Parishioners were informed at 4 p.m. Masses Friday that the Rev. Barrent Pease is no longer the administrator of the St. John Paul II and St. Mary parishes in Adams and Cheshire.

In a letter read aloud during the Masses, Bishop William D. Byrne said he met Wednesday with Pease to discuss what the bishop termed “a trying week” for parishioners.

Quote “Kindly include Father Pease in your prayers as he reflects on and learns from this experience.” Bishop William D. Byrne, speaking of the Rev. Barrent Pease, who was removed from service to two Berkshire parishes this week

The letter did not specify conduct by Pease that the bishop found trying, referring only to “the circumstances of the last week.”

Last weekend, Pease suggested to parishioners at two Masses that he viewed the eventual closing of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams as inevitable because it faces expensive longterm repairs, as well as a current problem with mold.

The comments sent shockwaves through the small but tight-knit community. Parishioners had mounted a three-year vigil to successfully oppose a diocesan plan, in 2008, to close the church. The Vatican eventually upheld their appeal.

Pease also declared, in a printed church bulletin distributed last weekend, that the intention of the Midnight Mass on Friday, Christmas Eve, would be to support the religious conversion of Jewish people to Christianity. That missionary goal runs counter to Vatican policy and the printing of the intention was assailed this week by the diocese, without naming Pease.

When Byrne was informed of the "Mass Intention" by a distressed St. Stan’s parishioner, he ordered the intention be changed to remove a specific reference to Jews. It was later changed to call only for support for the local parishes, the traditional intention at this time of year.

“I want to share with you that Father Pease feels badly for any misunderstanding or unintended offense he may have caused,” Byrne said in his letter to the parishes. “He honestly was trying to respond openly and act faithfully as your administrator.”

Nonetheless, Byrne announced that at his meeting Wednesday with Pease, he concluded that the young priest — who is in his mid-30s and joined the parishes in February — needed to leave his post in Adams and Cheshire.

“In the end, Father Pease and I arrived at the painful but necessary decision for him to step aside as your administrator effective immediately,” the bishop said in the letter.

Separately, the diocese said Byrne has contacted Rabbi Rachel Barenblat of Williamstown, one of several area Jewish leaders who met Tuesday to discuss how they wished to respond to the published “Mass Intention” regarding religious conversion.

The group opted to seek a meeting with the diocese. Barenblat told The Eagle on Tuesday that she and others would "seek to open a conversation about this after Christmas when their holy season has concluded. ... We're going to work on building bridges with this community."

A spokesman for Byrne said Friday that the bishop advised Barenblat of “his willingness to engage in dialogue.”

In his letter to parishioners, Byrne expressed regret for the uncertainty that arose this week, following Pease’s announcement about a possible consolidation of St. Stan’s into the Notre Dame Church, also in Adams.

“You have been foremost in my thoughts and prayers during these final days of Advent,” he told parishioners.

As The Eagle reported Thursday, a retired priest in Adams will step in as a short-term leader. Byrne has named the Rev. William Cyr to serve as administrator pro‐tem of both the St. John Paul II and the St. Mary parishes. “I ask that you extend to him a gracious welcome and thanks for answering this call,” Byrne told parishioners, speaking of Cyr.

Cyr will be aided locally by the Rev. Gary Dailey.

In the meantime, the diocese will search for a new permanent administrator. No decision has been made on Pease’s next assignment, the diocese said Friday.

Byrne asked parishioners to “pray for the Holy Spirit to guide us in identifying your new parish leader.”

He also asked parishioners to support their former administrator. “Kindly include Father Pease in your prayers as he reflects on and learns from this experience.”