Adams committee approves a lawsuit settlement over fire district billing. A judge's approval is still needed

ADAMS — The Prudential Committee that governs the Adams Fire District has signed off on a settlement to a lawsuit challenging the organization’s billing practices.

A judge still has to approve the settlement.

If a judge approves the settlement plan, each property owner in the Adams Fire District, which covers all but 100 or so properties in town, will receive a share of a $600,000 settlement, minus attorney and court fees.

The mediated settlement agreement, which was the result of a lawsuit filed by Adams property owner Catherine Foster, is now in the hands of Berkshire Superior Court Judge Michael K. Callan.

Foster challenged the Fire District, claiming the fees it billed Adams property owners for fire protection and street lighting exceeded its authority. In September 2021, Judge Callan agreed.

Foster’s argument hinged on a law from 1873 that gives the Fire District the right to bill customers for water, but not for other services.

Foster’s lawsuit sought refunds for several years of fire protection and street lighting fees. Since the lawsuit was elevated to class action status, all customers in the Adams Fire District can anticipate receiving refunds.

In Foster’s case, the Fire District billed her $131.80 a quarter for a four-unit residential building. Of that amount, fire protection was $80, street lighting was $31.80, and the administrative fee was $20.

Instead, fees for fire protection and street lighting should be collected by the Town of Adams, not the Fire District, the judge determined.

The Fire District is still authorized to send out water bills.

The Town of Adams will collect the fees for fire protection and street lighting and convey those revenues to the Adams Fire District. The town will charge the Fire District for the costs associated with accounting, billing and fee collections.

Until the lawsuit verdict, the Adams Fire District charged $21 per residential unit quarterly for fire protection, and an additional quarterly fee of $7.95 per unit within the fire district for street lighting and a quarterly customer charge of $20 per property, not per unit, for administrative costs.