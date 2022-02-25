An Adams couple lost their home and six pets in a fire last week. Now supportfrom the community is pouring in

ADAMS — Those who know Tracy Videtta and Davion Hart say that they would be the first to step up if anyone needed help.

For proof, look no further than the outpouring of support for the couple, who lost six pets and nearly all that they owned in a Feb. 16 fire. The fire destroyed the 14 Hastings St. home where they lived since Videtta purchased it in December.

Friends have started at least three fundraisers that had raised more than $26,000 as of Thursday.

Mariah Worth, who started a GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/2x8b63dr, said that Hart is “famous for his award-winning big hug and honest smile.” Videtta, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, is dedicated to raising mental health awareness and has worked “just to leave the world a little better than before,” Worth said.

“She is artistic and sees beauty where most would not, the type of person that would trudge through under-road sewage to save a stranded beaver,” Worth said.

Tonia Beauchamp, who with David Nicholas owns the Bounti-Fare Restaurant at 200 Howland Ave., organized another fundraiser, at tinyurl.com/2p92mzju. Hart has worked at the restaurant for about 12 years, she said.

“He’s just an all-around super sweet guy,” she said. “He’ll do pretty much anything for anyone. I don’t think I’ve ever asked him to do anything that he hasn’t.”

The Bounti-Fare is holding a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 14, from which ticket sales will go to Videtta and Hart, Beauchamp said. The restaurant has been accepting gifts from community members and businesses for a raffle.

Recently, Beauchamp said she asked Hart for help after a metal shed flipped over on her farm during winter.

Items to donate 432x32 pants, 34x34 black work pants

Black and white collared shirts, size medium for short-sleeved, size large for long-sleeved

Nutro Natural Choice puppy food, chicken and brown rice recipe

Any gift cards

Gas cards People who would like to donate larger items can contact Mariah Worth at 413-663-4053.

“He came over to flip it back over without even a question, and I think he’s done that for a lot of other people,” she said. “So, I think people are just giving back.”

Kerrie Moran, who set up the fundraiser at tinyurl.com/3sye5e6s, said she worked with Videtta from 2015 to 2020, first at the Lowell Treatment Center and later at the TaraVista Behavioral Health Center in Devens. Moran called Videtta “a caring and compassionate nurse who advocates for the psychiatric community.”

“She is an amazing fur mom, loves psychiatry, nursing, her friends, family and coworkers who are like family,” Moran said in a Facebook message. “If anyone can make it through this, it will be Tracy!”

Cash donations, smaller everyday items and gift cards for clothes, food, shoes and more are welcome.

Worth said that the couple have received many clothing items, although gas cards would be helpful, in addition to date nights for bowling or activities that can keep up their spirits.

While the small apartment where Videtta and Hart are staying makes it difficult to accommodate larger donations, such as furniture, Worth has given them access to a storage unit. People who would like to donate items can contact Worth at 413-663-4053, she said.

Videtta took a puppy with her as she fled the house last week, and toys and food for the puppy can be donated as well.

“When she went downstairs she had seen the kitchen in flames, she was able to grab one of her pups and ran out,” Moran said in a note on her fundraiser page. “She was later told by one of those firemen, she probably had about 46 seconds to get out of the house.”

Worth, who helps run the Topia Inn in Adams, said that she has let Videtta and Hart know they are “welcome to relax at the inn anytime to get away,” and has helped take care of the puppy for the night. She described the support from the community as “awesome.”

“The support has definitely lifted their spirits,” Worth said.