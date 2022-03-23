ADAMS — Adams residents have weighed in on the proposed two-lane redesign of Howland Avenue, and their feedback has led the town and project engineers to consider holding another public meeting this summer.
The town and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, the engineering company that is working on the project, say that they heard one request clearly: The redesign of Howland Avenue, the northern section of Route 8 in Adams, will include more left-turn lanes than there were in the early-stage design that they presented on Wednesday.
“We’re definitely going to start at this point tweaking the design a little bit, looking at some changes and things we can incorporate into the next iteration, the next round of design and probably hold another public meeting sometime later this year, hopefully in the summer,” said Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin, who estimated that 40 people visited town hall during a three-hour open house on the project.
The project aims to improve safety and road conditions by reducing vehicle speeds, and it would rework Howland Avenue, which extends between the roundabout and the North Adams city line, from a four-lane road to a two-lane road. Aligning with town and state policies on accessibility, the proposal includes a six-foot sidewalk on the eastern side and a 10-foot shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians on the western side, separated from the road by a five-foot grass buffer.
More than 20 people later Wednesday evening watched VHB engineers present the conceptual design to the Adams Select Board. While “generally, there was a lot of support for going from four travel lanes to two travel lanes,” project engineer Amanda Bazinet said, “there was a lot of pushback” to the 16-foot planted median that engineers presented to separate the two directions of traffic.
“It was not desirable to the majority of people we discussed it with,” Bazinet said. “Their concerns ranged from restricting left-turn access for abutters and emergency vehicles, the access to the private driveways and their ability to back into their driveways, [and] truck access and circulation.”
“We also had people bring up concern about the traffic being directed to the adjacent residential roads, and the places where we were not providing left-turn access, there is a connection at the back side that would kind of funnel traffic in those neighborhoods down Brown Street for the people who wanted to take a left, and the people who lived on those side streets and on that back road did not want that additional traffic and commented on the condition of those roads and that additional traffic,” Bazinet added.
Jody Fijal, who lives at the corner of Newark and Old Columbia streets, shares those concerns. She said that unless more left-turn lanes are added, the left-turn lane onto Brown Street would inconvenience residents of Newark, Apremont and Brown streets, as well as contribute to the use of Old Columbia Street by some drivers as a “speedway.”
“People are going to get killed, we’re going to have accidents,” Fijal said during a comment period following the presentation. “And if you do this, then you don’t think about the people who live on Newark, Apremont and Brown that have to go all the way around. It’s not fair to us, really, and that’s something to think about.”
She said that people are “flying down Old Columbia all the time” because they see it as a shortcut, and she has lost two cats to vehicles.
Select Board member Richard Blanchard also said that he believes that if Brown Street is kept as the only entrance to the neighborhood, emergency vehicles could have issues getting there promptly. Bazinet said in response that she spoke with Fire Chief John Pansecchi about concerns regarding possible turnaround areas and the location of fire hydrants, adding that VHB plans to work further with Pansecchi to address those concerns.
“Other than that, going from four-lane to two-lane, I’m all for that because traffic is way too fast on that road,” Blanchard said. “I’ll do 45, and people will blow by me like they’re doing 70. It’s just crazy.”
Former Council on Aging Director Erica Girgenti also praised the accessibility of the redesign, adding that she has assisted older residents with crossing Howland Avenue “very often over the years.”
While the proposal would return to four lanes near the North Adams line, where Route 8 shifts from town jurisdiction to state jurisdiction, Select Board Vice Chair Christine Hoyt asked that engineers consider keeping the two-lane arrangement for longer to accommodate diners at the Bounti-Fare Restaurant. VHB engineers said that they would check with the state Department of Transportation regarding what the options are.
“There’s a spaghetti supper, it starts at 5 o’clock, and about 100 cars show up at 4:55 to all turn into that lot, all at the same time,” Hoyt said, adding that Bounti-Fare is a go-to spot for events in town. “And then at 5:30, when there is no parking left in that lot, they all end up across the street, and all of those people are trying now to walk across four lanes of traffic.”
A Specialty Minerals representative said that he voiced some concerns to VHB about trucks’ ability to turn, although he expressed positive views on the process and initial concept.
“Overall, I think they’ve understood some of our issues, and we’ll certainly look at it and try to be involved as much as we can to see which way this is going and what we can do to help or just give our two cents,” he said.
Joe Nowak was the lone Select Board member to question whether the two-lane redesign would be safer, citing concerns for when the road returns to four lanes.
“Where it opens up, you’re going to have like a speedway, everyone’s going to be passing everybody to get ahead of the game,” Nowak said. “So, the soothing that you might have in the stretch here is going to end up being a raceway, at least I believe, once you get to the end there, because people want to go.”
Victor Reese, a Howland Avenue resident who said he has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, said he shared some of Nowak’s concerns about drainage, adding that “my basin fills up all the time.”
“Sidewalks on both sides is a no,” Reese said, expressing concern for children’s safety. “A median strip is probably a no. It’s two-lane, it’s very good, it’s going to slow them down, but you’ve got to start it beyond Bounti-Fare.”
The project may still be five to seven years from construction, Bazinet said, and residents will have more opportunities to comment publicly if MassDOT accepts the project.
Community members can still provide initial feedback by contacting Coughlin, either by email or mail to town hall.