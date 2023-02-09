ADAMS — The town's downtown area could soon be in line for funding to repave roads and rebuild sidewalks.
Adams’ Community Development Department is planning to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to pay for work on Albert, Cook and Randall Streets as well as a portion of Pleasant Street. The town is initially seeking about $700,000 to $800,000 for the project, although that amount could increase.
“To be very honest, we don’t know yet if we’re going to be able to accommodate all those streets within our budget, so we’ll have to make choices on what we will accommodate,” said Eammon Coughlin, the department's director, on Thursday.
The community will have a chance to weigh in on the proposal Wednesday as the Select Board conducts a public hearing on the town's application for a total of $1,350,000 in CDBG funds. The town is also applying for funding to improve low-to moderate income housing units. That hearing begins at 7:10 p.m. in Town Hall.
The streets that could be fixed up are within Adams’ target area — sometimes referred to as a slum and blight area — which starts on Route 8 near Grove Street and stretches north to Bird Street, including much of downtown, parts of Spring and Summer streets, and some of the neighborhoods to the east of Summer Street.
“With CDBG, we can’t just go repave or replace the roads and sidewalks on any street we want to,” Coughlin said.
Streets must be contributing to slum and blight based on the condition of the infrastructure; not every street in this area is designated as contributing to slum and blight.
If the application is accepted, which the town would learn in June or July, the project could go out to bid late fall, and construction would begin in spring 2024.
Infrastructure maintenance is a priority in town as it drives economic development, according to the Select Board's 2017 strategic plan. Officials, including Town Administrator Jay Green, have put a focus on a improving the downtown area for business.
“Adams has some big fiscal constraints about the kind of project work we’re able to take on,” Coughlin said. “We only receive $280,000 a year in Chapter 90 funding, and that doesn’t go very far. Pavement and asphalt is at extremely high prices right now, and the cost of construction for everything has gone up.”
The road improvement plans for the CDBG are not expected to block roads are cause traffic delays, Coughlin said. Without the grant funding, “We wouldn’t be able to fund the fixes for the four streets.”
Coughlin talked about several road improvement projects at Thursday’s information session.
“We’re also looking at repaving a portion of Park Street, which would be a little more expensive,” Coughlin said.
In front of Town Hall down toward the William McKinley statue, there are deep ruts on both sides of the road, with impressions from vehicles ingrained into the road.
“We’re looking to do full-depth reclamation,” Coughlin said. “Go down deep, excavate it out, put down a new compacted stable base layer, and then pave on top of that.”
Along Columbia Street, the town is also planning on replacing 16 curb ramps and upgrading eight crossings from Valley Street to Burt Street.
Both the Columbia Street and Park Street projects would come from a combination of state funding from WRAP (Winter Road Assistance Program) and Shared Streets, as well as Chapter 90 — local aid for transportation — funding. It will cost around $800,000 total.