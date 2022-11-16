A year after a spill dyed the Hoosic River white, the state is still investigating

ADAMS — Last November, a leak from Specialty Minerals dyed the Hoosic River chalky white from Adams to the Vermont border.

A year later, it's not clear though how much material spilled or if the company will face a fine.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is still investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

"MassDEP cannot provide details at this time as they are part of the investigation and may be enforcement sensitive in nature," a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson said in an email when asked about the spill. "We cannot provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed."

State screening last November showed the release was not toxic, and the state said it was likely calcium carbonate. In the days after the discharge, the state said it had not found any environmental impacts.

At its Adams location, the company processes limestone from its quarry. Last year, the company said it reported a spill of a non-toxic form of calcium carbonate, also known as chalk or limestone. It told the DEP last year the release was caused by a “process upset,” according to an email from the DEP.

Citing the state investigation, a spokesperson for the company declined to comment Tuesday when asked about the spill and its cause.