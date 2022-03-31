ADAMS — Budget season is underway in Adams, and the town is contending with an increase in its fixed personnel costs.
Employee health insurance, for instance, is going up. After several years without increases in health insurance costs, employee health insurance through Berkshire Health Group will increase by 8 percent this year, Town Administrator Jay Green said. Retirement benefits also will increase by 10 percent.
The town on Thursday presented a fiscal year 2023 overview that shows a 4.62 percent increase for a budget proposal of $16,723,182. Much of the increase comes from a 5.3 percent rise in the town’s spending on personnel, bringing that total to $6,838,297.
“An increase in fixed costs are driving the proposed budget, no different than in any other Berkshire municipality,” Green said at the meeting, reading from a letter. “A strategic review of operational and personnel expenditures was performed to create a balance of meeting town services, limiting budget growth — that is, spending — and meeting our long term goals.”
Adams is set to pay 3.04 percent more to the Hoosac Valley Regional School District budget than it did for the previous year, bringing its share to $5,637,361. The operating budget is up 2.74 percent to $2,508,619.
The Select Board and Finance Committee will continue to meet about the budget every Thursday through the end of April. The budget that they approve at the conclusion of those meetings will go before voters at the annual town meeting, which typically is held the Tuesday after Memorial Day.
Since the town relies heavily on real estate taxes, a stable source that makes up over 70 percent of the budget, Green believes that it is well positioned to handle any economic fluctuations that may occur. Yet, to alleviate the burden on taxpayers, the town plans to use a quarter of the $1 million that it expects to have in free cash — unspent money that was allocated in previous budgets — to keep the tax rate down.
In part, Adams relies on the real estate tax because it does not have cannabis revenue and receives less in the meals tax than other communities, Green said. But, he said he hopes that those revenue streams will come and can take the pressure off of average residents.
“The progress that Adams had made with generous federal and state grants, signature projects, strategic use of ARPA funds, stable staff, cost-effective shared services and accentuating the positives of our community will hopefully result in further private investment and development in our town,” he said in his letter. “The condition of the economic road ahead is unknown, but Adams is in a good position to hopefully weather the storm.”
The town has a collection rate of 98 percent, Treasurer/Collector Kelly Rice said.
While the town presented an estimated residential tax rate of $21.41 per $1,000 of assessed value, officials said that the number is the product of conservative budgeting and is likely to be lower in reality. The town budgets $25,000 in new growth each year, although last years number exceeded $5 million, Assessor Paula Wheeler said.
The town presented an estimated tax bill of $3,608 for the average single-family home, although Select Board Chairman John Duval said to take that number with a grain of salt.
“When you see the average tax bill and the increase of $208, it will not be that,” he said. “It will be less, most likely.”
Green and Finance Director Crystal Wojcik met with the head of each town department, and most departments had their operating budget level funded.
Wheeler said that the two part-time members of the board of assessors had their stipends cut during the pandemic-related economic downturn, and she said that she hopes that those stipends, as well as those throughout town government, are reinstated at some point.
“I feel that town residents don’t target these boards for stipend money, but I think we can say thank you and thanks for your commitment to the town,” she said.
Next Thursday, the Select Board and Finance Committee will discuss school spending and finance and technology spending.