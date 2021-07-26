ADAMS — A brand-new celebration is coming to town, and it's going to benefit the community's first responders.
Joe Martin and his friend Leann O’Brien were reminiscing recently about the old Hijinx street party, and they decided to bring back the street festival format as the Adams Street Fair
The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Adams Visitor Center.
“This is important to me, because I appreciate everything the first responders do for us and it’s about time to give back,” Martin said. “We have the best first responders you could ever imagine.”
Adams Fire Chief John Pansecchi said the department appreciates the help, noting that donations have been declining since the start of the pandemic.
“I think it’s awesome when we get any help,” he said. “Right now, we’re working hard on recruitment and retention, so, that will help a lot with that.”
O’Brien said the response has been strong — vendor spots already are sold out.
There will be food vendors, craft vendors, live music and DJ music, children's games, a bouncy house and train rides and magic by Johnny Mystic.
“This [Adams Visitor Center] is a great space where folks can socially distance if they want,” O’Brien said. “And they can see the people they haven’t seen in over a year.”
Martin said the town and local businesses have been very helpful in setting up the event. Adams Community Bank offered to pay for the event’s liability insurance, O’Brien noted.
Martin said organizations that will benefit from the proceeds include the Adams Police Department, the Adams Fire Department, Adams Ambulance and the Adams Forest Warden.
Already, they have been receiving donations, and a Chinese auction and the 50/50 raffle also will generate money for the first responders.
Live music will be provided by the Trio Band from 2 to 4:30 p.m., and by Raw & Reckless from 5 to 7 p.m.