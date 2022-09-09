Adams first responder agencies presented with money raised by the Adams Street Fair

ADAMS — Four first responder agencies accepted donations of $1,700 each from the Adams Street Fair Committee at Wednesday’s Select Board meeting.
The Adams Street Fair, which was held on Sunday, July 24, was designed to benefit the town’s first responders.
The fair drew a big crowd, and on Wednesday, each agency was given donations from the fair’s proceeds, according to Joe Martin, one of the fair’s organizers.
Adams Police Department, the Adams Hose Alert Co., Adams Ambulance Service and the Adams Forest Warden were all each presented with a check for $1,700.
“They all deserve it, considering the life-saving work they do, and considering that they all put themselves at risk to help people in our community,” Martin said.
This summer was the second presentation of the Adams Street Fair. There was live music throughout the day. There was a wide variety of food trucks and food vendors as well as juggling, magic tricks, crafts and games.