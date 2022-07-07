ADAMS — The Adams Street Fair, benefiting the town’s first responders, is starting with an emergency responders' vehicle parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
“New this year is a parade of first responder vehicles,” said committee Chair Joe Martin.
The parade starts on Valley Street, proceeds to Columbia Street and ends on East Maple Street. Emergency vehicles from the Adams Fire Department, Adams Ambulance, Adams Police Department, along with vehicles from neighboring fire departments in Cheshire, Savoy, and several others, will be present according to Martin.
After the parade, the festivities will be based at the Adams Visitors Center on Hoosac Street.
Last year’s inaugural event drew roughly 2,000 people.
The Adams Street Fair Committee of 10 organizers has booked several live bands, 11 food vendors, miniature train ride Roaming Railroad, and other entertainers including two live bands. The Hotshot Hillbillies band start at 12:30 p.m., and Raw and Reckless will start at 3:30 p.m.
Vendors will offer a variety of goods including arts and crafts, Tupperware, toys, and a wide variety of food.
“We’ll have just about every type of food you could imagine out there,” Martin said.
Other entertainment at the fair will include illusionist David Garrity, and Steve Corning, a juggler and stuntman.
For the kids, there will be games, a bounce house, arts and crafts demonstrations, games, face painting, temporary tattoos and balloon twisting by Bruce Bowey.
Martin said organizations that will benefit from the proceeds include the Adams Police Department, the Adams Hose Alert Co., the Adams Ambulance, and the Adams Forest Warden.