Organizers plan fundraiser to help make Adams Street Fair even bigger this year

ADAMS — The Adams Street Fair will be back this summer — once again benefitting the town’s first responders — and organizers are seeking vendors and sponsors to fill out the already significant number of events and offerings.
“We’re aiming at being bigger and better than last year,” said Joe Martin, chairman of the Adams Street Fair Committee. “But the only way we can make it better is with the public’s help.”
Last year’s inaugural event drew about 2,000 people, he said.
The fair is set for noon to 6 p.m. July 24 at the Adams Visitor Center on Hoosac Street, featuring two bands — Raw N Rekless and Hot Shot Hillbillies. Organizers are shooting for 150 vendors, and already have eight food vendors signed up.
Cruising through the parking lot will be the Roaming Railroad train that was popular with kids at last year’s event.
Other entertainment at the fair will include illusionist David Garrity and juggler/stuntman Steve Corning. There will also be games, a bounce house, arts and crafts demonstrations, and Kumar, the police department’s K-9, will be on hand.
Anyone seeking a vendor space, sponsorship or to donate should contact Martin at 413-212-0953.
An all-you-can eat pasta dinner and show will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 22 at the Bounti Fare Restaurant, featuring a performance by Noah Lis, who performed on the hit TV show The Voice. Admission is $30 per person, and the proceeds will help pay for entertainment at the fair.