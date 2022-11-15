ADAMS — Town meeting representatives authorized the town to borrow and appropriate $2,377,120 to complete upgrades to the Adams Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The article was approved by a vote of 95-4 during a special town meeting at the former Memorial Middle School.

In June 2021, town voters authorized the original estimated cost of the project, $5,049,000, but the only bid that came in was for $7,426,620. So town officials had to call Tuesday's meeting to authorize the remaining amount.

Town Manager Jay Green told the assembly that there is some grant funding still available that will reduce the cost by $878,000.

He noted that state and federal code require municipalities to be proactive in maintaining and upgrading the water treatment facilities, and Adams’ wastewater treatment plant needed some upgrades and maintenance to meet the town’s needs into the future.

The plant was built when there were several paper-making facilities in town, which required 12 million gallons processed daily. Those mills are no longer in operation, so the town only needs about 2.5 million gallons processed daily. The upgrade will provide redundancies, so if repairs to the primary system become necessary, the plant could continue operating under the additional capacity.

After the voting was over, one of the Town Meeting representatives, Bruce Shipley, asked to address the town manager, the Select Board, and the employees of the town about recent progress in the community.

He told the group that he and his wife have lived in town for 38 years, living with ugly gateways into town and empty storefronts, and they became used to hearing the negative comments about the town.

But now, he noted, “Howland Avenue is paved, Columbia Street is paved,” and the old auto shop that was always littered with broken-down cars and truck is gone, with a new Cumberland Farms taking its place.

“It all gives me hope, things are getting done,” Shipley said. “It’s the little things that make a difference. Thank you very much. It’s encouraging.”