Adams town meeting reps approve spending items and Greylock Glen expenditures

ADAMS — Town meeting representatives approved the town budget, as well as multiple expenditures for the Greylock Glen and a change in police staffing bylaws, during a two-hour annual town meeting Wednesday night.
More than 100 elected representatives came out to participate in the session at the Adams Memorial Building.
The $17.6 million town budget was ultimately approved. Members debated aspects of the $7.2 million allocation for personal services, including $2.07 million for the Police Department and $1.6 million for the Department of Public Works.
Members passed a regional assessment of $6.5 million for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, as well as $978,000 for the Northern Berkshire Vocational School District, much of which is paid for with state money.
Town meeting members Judy Taylor and John Cowie raised objections to the more than $21 million price tag for the school budget, arguing that it seemed an excessive price to run two schools with fewer than 2,000 students, but the measure passed.
Other top issues at town meeting this year include $150,000 transferred from free cash to offset this year’s tax rate, $644,678 total in debt service (combining principal, interest and fees) for town hall, police station and library borrowing, and $388,000 for the town’s wastewater treatment plan, all of which were approved.
Members said yes to $125,000 total for two new town vehicles — a police cruiser and a DPW plow truck.
Several items on the agenda — $28,000 for technology needs at Greylock Glen’s outdoor center, $65,000 to pay an outdoor center executive director, a $57,500 operating budget for the center and $233,000 from overlay surplus for the center — caused some consternation among members.
Asked whether the executive director position is part time because it’s only for six months, Town Administrator Jay Green said that the outdoor center will begin to pay for itself next year once it has tenants. In the meantime, the town will foot the bill for the items in the budget as well as for electricity and water (not all of the Greylock Glen-related items in the budget had an impact on the tax rate).
Members voted to reduce the Finance Committee from 15 members to nine.
One article required some explanation: a change to the town’s general bylaws regarding police staffing.
The police staffing bylaw currently says there shall be an officer assigned to duty at the police station 24 hours a day. The change would make it so that it says an officer will be on duty in town 24 hours a day, allowing the chief to deploy his officers as he sees fit.
Former Police Chief Richard Tarsa and current Adams Police Officer Travis Cunningham raised concerns about the possibility of an unmanned station, but the measure eventually passed narrowly.