Adams will do away with requiring masks in municipal buildings after Select Board vote

ADAMS — After a decline in COVID-19 cases, wearing face masks no longer will be required in Adams municipal buildings.
The Adams Select Board voted unanimously Wednesday to rescind its previous order for mask-wearing in those buildings, giving Town Administrator Jay Green the power to implement that change when he chooses to do so. Under the new order, mask-wearing in town buildings would be governed by federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, meaning that mask-wearing requirements would return if and when those guidelines change.
Green indicated that he would make the change shortly, citing the downward trend in virus cases. The purpose of the order was to protect staff, he said.
“We believe it’s time, and this is a good time to do it,” Green said, thanking members of the public for complying with the mask-wearing order.
Select Board member Joe Nowak said that the Wednesday meeting was the first where he felt he could attend without a mask.
“I feel quite comfortable with what I’ve been seeing, with COVID cases, and I’m seeing big cities like Boston to allow masks to be taken off in public places,” said Nowak, who was the only board member to wear a mask at the Feb. 16 meeting.
“As the town administrator indicated, for those that would like to continue to wear masks, please do,” Select Board Chairman John Duval added. “For immunocompromised individuals, please continue to wear a mask if that is what you want to do. It is up to you.”
Green said that when the CDC relaxed mask-wearing guidelines last summer, he recommended that the board wait before making changes, in case of another surge. A surge has come and gone, and he said that he believes a mask-wearing requirement no longer is necessary to protect staff.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, Green had said that town employees largely had stopped wearing masks.
“We’re comfortable with each other,” he said. “We spend more time here than we do at home.”
In other news
• Aimee Sinopoli will serve on the Parks Commission through the end of the term that expires in May. To serve for a full term, Sinopoli would need to run for the seat at the town election that month.
• Adams is in budget season, and Green is meeting with department heads about priorities. Fixed costs, such as insurance and retirement allocations, are increasing, something that Green said has been “consuming a lot of my mind and my time.” He added: “This will be a difficult budget season, but we’ve seen worse, and we’ll get through it.”
• The Select Board approved a slate of use requests, including for the second Adams Street Fair. The event, which supports first responders, is scheduled for July 24. The board approved use of the Adams Visitors Center Grounds and part of Hoosac Street, although coordination with Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelley is needed for the organizers’ request to use Depot Street for a small parade.
• The town continues to receive interest from potential cannabis businesses and has responded by reviewing its host community agreement and cannabis bylaw.
Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin said that after the town received an inquiry from a prospective delivery business, he realized that its cannabis bylaw did not address delivery businesses. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved new delivery license types in late 2020. The board asked Coughlin to draft a revision to clarify whether and where delivery businesses would be allowed to operate in Adams.