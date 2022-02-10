A $5 million project will repair Adams wastewater facility

ADAMS — A two-year construction project soon will repair Adams wastewater treatment plant, but going forward, the town wants to determine the planning and funding strategies it needs to avoid deferred maintenance.
Residents approved just over $5 million in spending on plant improvements at the 2021 town meeting, along with a $100,000 asset management plan that seeks to make “proactive” rather than “reactive” repairs.
Built in 1968, Adams’ wastewater treatment had half of its equipment and structures refurbished through a $2.8 million project in 2006. The other half remains more than 50 years old and is due for an upgrade, town officials said at a Select Board workshop Wednesday evening.
The project, which could be put out to bid in the next month, will improve safety, reliability and efficiency, officials said.
Adams has “historically underfunded our wastewater treatment plant system,” Town Administrator Jay Green said, to the point that “we can’t kick the can any further down the road.”
“We took steps in 2006 to address it, we’re taking steps now to address it, and in order for us to keep doing this in an efficient basis, we need that asset management plan,” he said. “We need to incorporate preventive strategies, and the only way to that is to have a dependable funding source that is equitable.”
The building met standards when it was built half a century ago, but if it were to be built today, it would fail to meet several workplace safety and environmental standards, said Christopher Bone, a vice president for engineering consultant Tighe & Bond.
Yet, the present concern is not compliance, Bone said, but rather ensuring that the plant can continue to function.
“You’ve got really dedicated staff working in the town who do a great job,” said Bone, who emphasized that a faulty clarifier is “a significant vulnerability” for the town. “They’re keeping stuff that’s 50 years old running that’s got a life expectancy of 20 years.”
Looking to the future, the town is seeking a more effective way to fund its sewer system. Adams funds sewer through taxes rather than a rate-based system, a practice that Green said was “archaic” and increasingly rare.
Property taxes in Adams routinely rank among the highest of Massachusetts communities.
“If you add a simple $500,000 now to our budget and just invest it in that plant, that’s a $1 on the tax rate, and we’re going to reach our levy ceiling very rapidly,” Green said.
While the town worked with Tighe & Bond to identify different funding structures, it will take more time to decide which approach to take.
“We were able to understand there’s two models to do this: an equivalent dwelling unit, or EDU, which is essentially how many water faucets you have in your facility, or alternatively based on metered water usage,” Green said.
Under each of those models, “the majority of folks” would pay roughly the same, Green said.
Some considerations may be how a new system impacts seniors, low-income households, large businesses and nonprofits, town officials and consultants said.
A future Select Board workshop could continue that discussion.
“One of our biggest takeaways is that we’re looking at this not necessarily because we want to have to do this, but it’s time,” Green said.