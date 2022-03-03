New administrative assistant provides needed boost to Clarksburg Town Hall staff

CLARKSBURG — A new administrative assistant is on the job at Town Hall — a much needed shot in the arm for a town operation that has been running on a skeleton crew since last year.

Rachelle Bleau started in her new post Monday, eager to become a member of the team that she already has noticed helps each other throughout the day.

Bleau, born and raised in Stamford, Vt., lives there with her husband and 12-year-old daughter. Having spent most of her professional life in the health care field, she was looking for a change.

She also was looking for more time to spend with her family. In the health care business, there are a lot of weekends and holidays to work, and a bit of overtime. Bleau was tempted by the Monday-through-Thursday, 32-hour workweek at Clarksburg Town Hall. Her pay rate is $21 per hour.

“I always felt I wanted to have some purpose to my work,” she said. “And here, everyone is working so hard and wearing so many hats to accommodate the public. I’m optimistic, because they all work as a team, and I hope I can help with that.”

Previously, she has worked as clinical assistant, certified nurse assistant, and a medical assistant in a pediatric clinic.

“I wanted to try something different,” she noted.

Clarksburg Town Administrator Carl McKinney said Bleau fills an important gap in town staff. A new treasurer/tax collector is expected to start work soon, leaving only the accountant slot still open.

“Rachelle has good experience in customer service, and that’s really important here,” McKinney said. “We all have to work together to provide good service to our customers, the taxpayers. And it can be pretty fast-paced, and she’s used to that.”

Last year, the town lost the town administrator, administrative assistant, treasurer and accountant in a relatively short timespan, which created a number of issues in keeping the town apace with state regulations and town requirements.

Since then, McKinney was rehired as town administrator, and he has set about rebuilding the town’s staff and getting the town government back on track.

Bleau likely will play an important role in that process.

“I hope I can help with that,” she said. “I think my medical experience will help me to work with townsfolk of all kinds. And this is really exciting for me, because it’s something totally new.”