CLARKSBURG — Hours after an election gave the Select Board enough members to meet again, the board interviewed several candidates for the empty post of town administrator.

Who interviewed

• Jeffrey Roucoulet, director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which the city of Pittsfield sponsors;

• Christine Dobbert, who has been the administrator in the Berkshire County town of Florida for more than a decade;

• Carl McKinney, chairman of the Briggsville Water District and who was town administrator in Clarksburg from 2014-2019, when he quit amid a contract dispute.

What the candidates said

Roucoulet highlighted his work ethic.

"I pick things up quickly and research the heck out of everything," he said, noting that he loves the area.

"I believe in these small communities in the Berkshires," he said, adding that he wants to make them enjoyable for others.

Roucoulet said that in his position in Pittsfield, he obtained grant money to help raise employee pay. Previously, he worked for the Pittsfield Health Department.

Dobbert said she was drawn to the job because she thinks she can help the town, and she emphasized her strong managerial skills.

Select Board member Jeffrey Levanos said that Dobbert seemed like someone with "an aggressive personality," which, he noted, he liked "because I believe that we need somebody strong in the town administrator's office."

Dobbert replied: "I don't sugarcoat things."

The next town leader will be helping hire people for a number of vacant positions, Select Board Chair Danielle Luchi said, asking how Dobbert would develop a team. Dobbert said she tries to find personalities that work well together, gives positive feedback and, when people make mistakes, she makes them aware of it but then moves on.

McKinney interviewed last.

“I think the challenge is, specifically in Clarksburg, we are a resource-poor community," he said. "The tax base needs to be grown, clearly."

McKinney floated the idea of turning a piece of town land into a solar farm. He also said he wants to see the town conduct a study of employee pay.

"We need to do a payroll evaluation," he said. “You have to be competitive.”

Luchi noted McKinney's resignation in 2019 and asked if he would go about the situation differently if faced it again.

“I had a contract, and they basically ... ripped it up and threw it away. It was an attempt to humiliate me at town meeting," he said. "You can't work for somebody who has no moral compass. I can't promise you anything. The future is what the future is."

Why the candidates believe town should hire them

• "I don't stop until I've succeeded," Roucoulet said.

• “I've proven I can do it," Dobbert said.

• "I've done the job," McKinney said. "And I have the best interest of the town always at heart.”

Town Hall turnover

In the past few months, there has been a wave of resignations in Town Hall and on the Select Board, which had one member until Tuesday's elections.

"We've lost a lot of employees," Levanos said. "We're in the process of rebuilding."

So, what's next?

It's not clear. There might be second-round interviews and, possibly, an interview of a fourth candidate, Luchi said.