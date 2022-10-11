After years of prominence, one of Cheshire’s most famous addresses is a vacant lot

CHESHIRE — It took centuries, but one of Cheshire’s most visible properties is again bare ground.
New owners of 12 South St. are at work this week removing debris from the former Beechwood mansion on Route 8.
Instead of the familiar grim-visaged hulk of a building — once a tavern, then a resort for wealthy New Yorkers, then a little of everything — people passing see an open lot whose future is yet to be revealed.
Patricia A. Roberts of North Adams bought the property this year after a foreclosure auction in 2021 failed to bring a buyer, forcing its lender to step in.
“The building, you couldn’t even go in. It was imploded,” Roberts said Monday, as she watched her business partner, Patrick Waterman, load debris from the leveled building into a metal roll-off container. “The third floor was in the basement. There was nothing salvageable, nothing.”
The demolition ends any faint hopes of preserving the property, built by Moses Wolcott in 1795, two years after the town’s incorporation. Dave Morin, one of two prequalified bidders, estimated at the time of last year’s auction that saving the building could cost $1 million or more.
In two days last week, Waterman pulled down the historic structure, after he and Roberts dealt with asbestos issues and obtained a demolition permit.
Roberts says she and Waterman are considering future uses for the site, including a possible location for a building able to house machines for the plowing, paving and general contracting businesses that they run together or separately.
“Our priority was, one, to acquire the property and, two, to get it cleaned up,” she said. “And then just kind of take a step back.”
“We don’t really know yet,” Roberts said.
In August 2021, a representative of People’s Home Choice Loan paid $172,500, after an auctioneer failed to interest either of two prospective bidders. The bank had by then foreclosed on the 2.1-acre property, which was held by the estate of the late Peter J. Krutiak, who died in 2019.
The bank sold the property for $15,100 in March to Castle 2020 LLC of White Plains, N.Y., a company that markets distressed properties. Roberts paid $50,000 for 12 South St. in late April. As a Realtor, she was able to capture a commission on the sale, she said with a smile. The site is assessed by the town at $118,000.
Barry Emery, a town historian, said before last summer’s auction he doubted the building could be saved, which pained him. “We can never recover these lost historical structures. Unfortunately, our society doesn’t appreciate the historical value of them,” he said then.
Public interest
When work began last week, a little more than a year after the failed auction, many people stopped by to ask about the new owner’s plans, Roberts said, some expressing dismay that the old building was coming down. She videotaped the demolition, aware that local history was being made.
A pile of old beams salvaged from the building sits today on the property, awaiting a new use. She said she wouldn’t have dared to take on a project like this without Waterman’s know-how and inventory of big machines.
“He's like a machine itself. He had this down in two days. Once we got the permit,” she said. “We tried to save what we could, but it wasn't realistic.”
Work to clear the site continues this week, Roberts said Tuesday.
She credits Waterman with seeing beyond the burden of a building deemed to be long past repair. “He had the vision of what it would be worth cleaned up. It's certainly going to be a lot more valuable with this all down and cleaned out,” she said.
The partners are open to ideas on uses of the land, other than as a garage, Roberts said.
“We're just pacing ourselves. We're going to take it slow,” she said of the property. “It was a good value at what I got it for.”
Near the curb cut on Route 8, yellow tape marks a property feature that survived the demolition.
“He saved me the magnolia tree,” Roberts said of Waterman. She has two magnolia trees at home that she adores.
“He told his guys, ‘Don’t let anything happen to that tree. Look for another job. She really likes that tree.’”