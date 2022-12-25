American Legion volunteers serve up free Christmas dinner for anyone in need in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Nearly 70 years ago, in the early 1950s, members of the American Legion were enjoying a Christmas dinner with each other while sitting at the bar. After a little bit, they determined that they could do the same thing for folks who might not be so lucky.
So they started preparing free Christmas meals for whomever might need one and have been doing it ever since, barring two years during the coronavirus pandemic.
They started back up again last year, and continued it this year.
Dennis St. Pierre, the post adjutant, said that back then, the Legion members knew the meaning of Christmas.
“This core of guys saw that we needed to do this for the community because that’s what we are — the community,” he said.
Back then, as it is today, there were a lot of people in town who were down and out, St. Pierre continued. So it became an annual project. At its peak, the American Legion Christmas dinner provided more than 700 meals to local folks.
C.J. Hazell took over the food prep operation last year.
More than 20 volunteers come in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to prep food, plate dinners and deliver the meals to folks who have difficulty getting out. Others call in reservations to eat at the Legion’s hall on American Legion Drive. Other walk in without calling and they are also welcome to a free meal, Hazell said.
State Rep. John Barrett III stopped by to drop off some warm coats for local veterans in need.
“He’s always coming by to help us out,” noted St. Pierre.
The past few years the operation has been serving nearly 200 meals on Christmas Day. Each dinner includes ham, roasted carrots, stuffing and mashed potatoes with a biscuit. They also get a sandwich for later.
Hazell noted that Williams College donates the hams, and Angelina’s Subs donates the sandwich supplies.
“We don’t care who you are,” Hazell said. “If you call or come in, you get a meal.”
Hadley Reynolds of Boston, who was raised in North Adams, was home for the holidays and came in to deliver meals for the operation.
“I thought it was a fun thing to do,” she said. “It’s what the season is for.”