Any North Adams resident can get a free at-home rapid test for COVID-19

NORTH ADAMS — About 1,800 rapid tests are available to any North Adams resident.

Each household can pick up one test kit, which has two tests in it, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, in Room 100.

The city's health director, Heather DeMarsico, encouraged anyone who would use the test to get them.

“I want people to use them," she said. “Please use them; don't stick them on a shelf. ... The sooner you know if you've been exposed or you're positive, the better off you are.”

During the first two weeks of December, there were 145 new COVID-19 cases in the city, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Public Health. That's about 10 percent of the total cases the city has registered during the entire coronavirus pandemic.

“Like everywhere else, we have seen an increase," DeMarsico said of COVID-19 cases, adding that holiday gatherings are one driving force.

Along with Pittsfield, North Adams was one of about 100 municipalities across the state to receive at-home rapid tests from the commonwealth. The tests were meant for low-income residents, DeMarsico said, and of the 4,500 kits North Adams received, the majority were given to organizations and housing sites, including the North Adams Council on Aging/Mary Spitzer Senior Center, the North Adams Housing Authority, the Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Family and Individual Resources and Flood House.

After distributing them to those sites, there were tests left over, DeMarsico said.

“I don't feel comfortable sitting on that many test kits," she said. "I just want to make sure they get out.”

Her advice: Wait four to five days after a gathering or possible exposure to take the test — unless you develop symptoms, then you can test sooner. Read the directions very carefully.

"They are super easy to mess up," she said. And if you test positive at home, follow up with a PCR test at a testing center to confirm.