76-year-old Pamela Clark, aka Birthday Girl, is on a mission to finish the Appalachian Trail

NORTH ADAMS — On a late February morning when schools across the Berkshires called a snow day, Pamela Clark, a Floridian, was starting her ascent up a snow-covered Mount Greylock on the Appalachian Trail.

The hiker, known by her trail name “Birthday Girl,” was more than 1,500 miles into her journey walking the Appalachian Trail, a route that stretches about 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine. Several thousand people attempt to walk the entire route each year and just a fraction finish it: The Appalachian Trail Conservancy says that about 1,300 people reported finishing the trek last year.

At 76, Clark stands out among the long-distance hikers. She was on track to be the oldest woman to complete the trail in a calendar year, but after conquering Mount Greylock, she decided to take a break because of the harsh winter conditions, which means she won’t finish before her 365 days are up at the end of the month. She instead plans to return to where she left off in North Adams in the spring when the weather is more forgiving.

In the early part of her adventure, she sometimes would be upset when she was tired and wanted the day to end. “That’s just being tired at the end of the day,” she came to realize. “It wasn’t that I was a bad hiker, it was that I was being a truthful person. ... The trail is sort of like a marriage. You go into it thinking that it’s all going to be very, very blissful. And not all of it is. You just keep on going.”

Years ago, the retired elementary-school teacher read Bill Bryson’s “A Walk In The Woods,” a 1998 account of an attempt to hike the Appalachian Trail. Then the pandemic reignited her desire to do it.

“I hadn’t done anything in two years because [of] COVID, and I didn’t want to fly,” she said. “I like to travel. It [the trail] was on that list. And everything else took an airplane to get to.”

She went to the outdoors store near her home on the Gulf Coast of Florida for some gear, and she became a regular there. “I just started going every week until March, and whatever they could tell me, I would just hang around until my head was about to explode,” she said. There she befriended Kathy Porupski, a part-timer in the shop’s backpacking department who helped her train and do logistics — like tracking her progress, creating a social media group, and coordinating volunteers to help her — throughout her journey.

A few months before setting out last March, Clark went on an overnight hiking trip to practice. She filled her backpack and hiked eight miles with a group. It was exhausting: “I put up my tent, I did not put up my mattress, I did not eat dinner, and I slept for 14 hours.”

After more practice, she took that momentous first northbound step in Georgia on March 30, her 76th birthday, hence her trail name, a tradition on the trail. She purposefully chose her name for herself and did it early. “I wasn’t sure what they might call me out there,” she said with a laugh; she’s often good-humored about the challenge she has taken on.

Clark had heard about an Appalachian Trail hiker who in 2013 had gotten lost and died, so she dyed her hair purple as a way to be more recognizable in case she got lost. “I figured people would remember this lady with purple hair and narrow in the search so I’d be found faster,” she said. Nearly a year later, it’s still purple, a few shades lighter and more pink than the dark purple hooded jacket she has been wearing in the cold weather.

She set out by herself at the start, but she was often around others. Some days she would count more than 50 fellow hikers. “It was very social,” she said. “A lot of the trail is just wonderful, social and hospitable, and it’s a lovely place to be.”

When she started, she didn’t realize her potential to break a record. A friend researched it and told her. “She says, ‘You know, you can break a record,’ and I go, ‘What?’ I was just going to walk,” Clark said.

The oldest known woman to hike the full trail in a year is Nan Reisinger, who in 2014 finished at age 74, according to self-reported records the Appalachian Trail Conservancy maintains.

From March into the fall, Clark hiked from Georgia to Harper’s Ferry, W.Va., then went to Maine by car where she met friends to hike the northernmost section starting at Mount Katahdin and moving south. She had to take an extended break in October to get surgery after aggravating a years-old elbow injury.

After she healed, she came back to the trail this winter, picking up where she left off at Harper’s Ferry and hiking north with dreams of finishing her remaining miles before March 30 to set the record.

Word of Clark’s potentially record-breaking journey spread through the hiking community and on social media. A Facebook group of several thousand follows her with regular updates.

A hiker she traveled with in the fall named K1tch3n Sink, known off-trail as Kevin Ryan, has hiked much of the winter months alongside her, and with help from volunteers and logistics support from Porupski, she made it to the northern Berkshires in February.

Clark met people who helped her daily through the last year. “It’s all been a steady stream of human graciousness,” she said, and that continued in the Berkshires.

Kevin Boisjolie was one of the local volunteers who accompanied her on Mount Greylock after hearing about Clark through the hiking community. “I think what she did is pretty amazing,” the North Adams hiker said. The heavy snow on Greylock made his day alongside her very difficult. “It was like wet cement,” Boisjolie said.

After one day of working her way through deep snowdrifts, Clark left the trail to sleep indoors. She came back, and it took another day, but she conquered the mountain.

After Greylock, Clark stayed at Renee Royal’s house in North Adams near the Appalachian Trail. In 2021, hikers came by Royal’s house asking about places to camp. She offered to let them pitch their tents in her backyard, and she has been doing it ever since with help from her sister, Nancy Bullett.

Last summer, about 60 to 80 hikers camped in her yard. When she heard about Clark from a friend on social media, she knew she wanted to help on a journey she found admirable. “I personally couldn’t do it,” Royal said. “I don’t have that in me. I think it takes a certain kind of person and she is that kind of person. I just wanted to offer help and a place to stay.”

With comfort food and a place to rest, Clark decided to go back to Florida until it warms up in New England and is safer to finish.

“Back to St. Pete’s [to] pet my 15 cats,” she said.

It was a hard decision. “I’m stubborn, and I’m just sure I can do it,” she said. “I had to see how deep the snow was and how hard it was to get through it and how tired I would be after 12 hours of pushing through it.”

In the spring, when she reappears in North Adams, Clark will take yet another momentous first northbound step toward making that long-desired last step on a trail only the stubborn conquer.