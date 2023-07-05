Before North Adams Regional Hospital can reopen, it needs to go through a monthslong process

NORTH ADAMS — It could take months before Berkshire Health Systems obtains the proper approvals, but Thursday’s announcement that the North Adams Regional Hospital could reopen with 25 inpatient beds on a medical-surgical floor this winter signals optimism.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees critical access hospitals, proposed a regulatory change in June of last year, and finalized it in November. Previously, per federal guidelines, hospitals had to be located at least 35 miles away from each other by primary roads, defined as a numbered state or federal highway with at least two lanes going in each direction.
But last year’s change made an exception for hospitals located around secondary roads — or one-lane highways — and mountainous regions. Such health centers only have to be 15 miles away from the nearest hospital. That allows the North Adams Regional Hospital, and hospitals in rural areas around the country, to pursue or convert to the designation.
What makes the critical access designation attractive is it triggers increased cost-based reimbursement for provided services, which BHS President Darlene Rodowicz said will prevent a reopened North Adams Regional Hospital from operating at a loss.
A critical access designation could mean 101 percent reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospitals that have undergone the change report an increase in federal money of millions of dollars, though it’s unclear how a reopened NARH would be impacted financially.
Process
According to information provided by the state Department of Public Health to The Eagle last week, there are three CAHs in Massachusetts: Fairview Hospital, Athol Hospital and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.
The state DPH described the steps necessary to become a CAH as including a financial feasibility impact assessment, several agreements and coordination of care plans, and acute care hospital licensure. The DPH’s State Office of Rural Health provides technical assistance to hospitals as they complete each piece of the application process.
In the case of North Adams Regional Hospital, because it would be considered a new hospital, it will need to go through the state’s determination of need and hospital licensure process.
Once the state’s Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality makes a recommendation, the CMS makes the final decision on the designation.
As described by Berkshire Health Systems, in order to obtain the CAH designation, the project needs three major pieces: a determination of need study, a new license for the hospital and the designation itself.
Rodowicz told The Eagle this week that the health system has to review all of its blueprints for the hospital to make sure it is up to code and submit a licensing application to the state — the commonwealth will consider it a brand new hospital with a brand new license, so it needs to meet the standards as such.
The application process typically takes months. State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, told The Eagle on Thursday that the Berkshire delegation has been and will continue to be vocal about the need for a hospital in North Adams.
During the CAH application process, auditors will determine financial feasibility for the project, and a public meeting will be held some time after July to allow for community input.
Rodowicz said that working with Secretary of Health and Human Services Jane Walsh and her team has been a benefit: The state is allowing the health system to work on all three of these application elements simultaneously, rather than one after the other. That, she said, should save months of work. The health system aims to have the hospital open again by January.