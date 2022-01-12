NORTH ADAMS — How can Main Street be climate-resilient and business-, pedestrian- and bike-friendly?
The architectural firm Payette is volunteering, as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service initiative, to help create designs for a future Main Street, the North Adams Chamber of Commerce and NAMAzing Initiative announced.
“By starting this conversation, deeply involving the business community, and getting initial visuals that can be used to continue community dialogues around the future of Main Street, this project has the potential to really help inform and support future infrastructure and beautification efforts recently outlined as priorities by the [Mayor Jennifer] Macksey administration," Ben Lamb, director of the NAMAzing Initiative, said in a statement.
Businesses and property owners can weigh in through a survey that can be found at tinyurl.com/56aanxk7.