The Army Corps of Engineers and North Adams are nearing an agreement on flood chutes feasibility study

NORTH ADAMS — Advocates who have long tried to get federal, state and local government bodies to repair North Adams’s aging flood control system just received a huge win.

The Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to come to North Adams on Aug. 25 to meet with the city and Hoosic River Revival — a local group that advocates for chute improvements — to officially kick off a feasibility study project that has been years in the making. The study will assess the condition of the distressed system of "flood chutes," which has protected North Adams since the 1950s, and make a recommendation as to the solution of any problems the Corps finds.

President of HRR Judy Grinnell said Tuesday that she and other community activists have been lobbying for this project since 2008. Grinnell is excited about the news, but reiterated that the effort to repair North Adams’s “flood chutes“ is not over. Once the feasibility study, which could take three years, is conducted, the next task will be finding the funding for “multi-million dollar construction.”

“The Corps reports to Congress, so they do not agree to work unless two things happen,” Grinnell said. “First, and this happened in late 2019, our federal delegation worked to get the House and Senate to agree to a statement in the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, which included a feasibility study for the Hoosic River in Massachusetts.”

Congress voted not for the full $1.5 million, but for what the Corps said it would need for the first year. The state released $1 million in funding for North Adams to put toward the study of its aging flood control system earlier this year. At that time, the city and HRR announced that federal, state and local funding was in place to start the study.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey referenced the flooding from flash rain storms in the last few weeks, saying that the current system has parts that are failing but was able to support the recent onslaught of rain and keep the Hoosic River at bay.

“As we move forward with climate change, it’s important that we address this aging infrastructure, and it’s something that can’t be done overnight,” Macksey said Tuesday.

The Corps agreed last year that the study would be a valid project. But it took until August for official action to be taken, with a kickoff event planned for 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at City Hall. The event will include local officials and leaders as well as the Commander of the NY District Corps and members of his staff.

“We’re excited that the Corps is going to come out, meet the team, see the site, and go from there. It’s a first step,” Macksey said.

Grinnell said the delay is borne from a federal budget that was finalized in January, and it takes a while for funding for specific projects to make its way to the appropriate departments.

Aging infrastructure The north and south branches of the Hoosic River meet at Mass MoCA. Sections of the flood control walls have failed at this confluence. This distressed system of "flood chutes," which has protected North Adams since the 1950s, will be evaluated in the feasibility study. Since the early 2000s, five walls — 20-foot-wide panels — have fallen along the chutes, “and seven are leaning,” Grinnell said. Four of those walls have since been repaired. In 2021, the city and HRR submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeking ways to modernize the system. The proposal estimated the study would cost $3 million, according to the HRR. The city committed $500,000 to the project. That came after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited in late August to see the system. She stood near the chutes on River Street, where a large concrete panel has fallen down. In late-December, the federal government gave the project $200,000 in an omnibus spending package. The study will also need more federal funding in future years to finish actual work. Grinnell said HRR and the city have been assured by the federal delegation that the money would be there in successive years. Key outcomes of the “modernization project” compiled by the HRR, which were sent to the Corps, include climate resiliency, economic revitalization, restored river ecology and a “reinvigorated sense of community.”

The Corps is asking that the city sign an agreement with two parts, one that promises it will hold up its half of the funding for the study, and another that summarizes what the city and HRR consider to be the scope of the project and its outcomes. Grinnell said the city and HRR were told by the Corps that it would send a signed agreement by the first week in August.

Once the agreement is signed, sometime in August/September, the Corps team and the city’s team, which is working with HRR, will begin talking about negotiations.

“Regulations that govern projects like this require that there be either Corps of Engineers approval of a design modification, or you have to go to FEMA,” Grinnell said.

Grinnell has said a modernization project could cost $200 million.

At first, Macksey and Grinnell noted, the HRR was founded to beautify the Hoosic River’s flood chutes in North Adams to spur economic development.

“I thought all we had to do was make it pretty, and in the course of doing research and paying engineers, I learned we have to make it safe,” she said.

“Along the way if there are areas we can beautify or carve out, and make it a low-flow channel, we will, but our number one priority is safety and protection of the city,” Macksey said.