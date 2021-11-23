WILLIAMSTOWN — Berkshire Artists are hosting an art sale to benefit a local program that provides warm clothes for children in low-income families.
Proceeds will go to the Berkshire Community Action Council’s Elf Program, which works every winter to provide coats, jackets and other winter clothing items for more than 2,000 Berkshire County children.
Artists featured in the sale include Marilyn Cavallari, Kathryn Benson, Liz Cunningham, Stephen Dankner, Ellen Joffe Halpern, Jane Hudson, Kaye Shaddock and Mary Weissbrodt.
The sale runs from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec.1, at the Gramercy Bistro, at 16 Water St. in Williamstown.
The sale is open to the public. Masks are required.