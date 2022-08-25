A city councilor suggested colorful crosswalks in North Adams. Then came the speed bumps

NORTH ADAMS — Whimsy and fun.
That's part of what artistic crosswalks brought to the city when they existed here years ago, City Councilor Benjamin Lamb wrote last year in a letter to the council. Those are long gone, but Lamb wondered what it would take to bring them back.
Now, a year after his formal request for investigation, it appears that colorful, artistic crosswalks will not be installed downtown any time soon.
Although other cities and towns have them, they don't meet state and federal standards, the city's Traffic Commission says, and the Public Arts Commission plans to instead look at opportunities for street art that does not interfere with crosswalks.
"The Public Arts Commission does not want to jeopardize any state, federal or grant funding availability in regards to road or crosswalk maintenance, or otherwise create unsafe conditions by altering the standard crosswalk," Chair Anna Farrington told the City Council at its meeting Tuesday night, reading a letter from the commission.
In July 2021, Lamb asked the Traffic Commission and Public Arts Commission to review the concept of artistic crosswalks and review issues they might pose — and then how to address those. "I believe there is a way to allow, and in fact motivate, the use of this approach again here in North Adams," wrote Lamb, who did not seek reelection last fall and is no longer a councilor.
As Lamb referenced in his letter, North Adams has had artistic crosswalks in the past. In 2011, Art About Town helped paint several crosswalks at Mohawk Forest and several downtown, according to a North Adams Transcript article.
Though it has existed in the city before, the Traffic Commission has always voted against recommending them, including in response to Lamb's request, according to Chair Mary Ann King, who has been on the commission for 30 years.
“I don't want to have on my conscience or anyone on my board to have on their conscience, 'Oh yeah we went against the state to do this, this person got killed, we shouldn't have said yes ... We're just trying to follow the rules," she said.
So what are the rules, exactly?
Crosswalks must be painted with reflective white lines, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson said. "There are a number of allowable colors, patterns, and materials that can be used within the white lines, but the most common ones are dark red or brown treatments that simulate brick or similar patterns," the spokesperson said in an email.
"Aesthetic treatment" inside the white crosswalk lines has to comply with Federal Highway Administration guidelines, the MassDOT spokesperson said. FHWA guidelines say that even if art is between the white reflective lines, if it's "purely aesthetic" and not made to communicate a message about the road, then it's not considered to be a traffic control device.
Crosswalk art — "any freeform design to draw attention to the crosswalk" as the FHWA defines it — is "contrary to the goal of increased safety and most likely could be a contributing factor to a false sense of security for both motorists and pedestrians," the FHWA explains in a 2013 memo, a document its website still points to for more information on crosswalk painting.
Does colorful pizzazz inside a crosswalk affect safety? When The New York Times asked the FHWA several years ago, "the agency was unable to provide research specifically studying the effect of rainbow markings," according to 2019 Times article about the issue.
Other cities and towns, including in the Berkshires, have painted crosswalks. Great Barrington, for example, has an artistic crosswalk, and elsewhere in western Massachusetts, Northampton has long had a rainbow crosswalk on its Main Street.
That's one of the main points that City Council President Lisa Blackmer has heard from those who support artistic crosswalks, she told the council Tuesday. "It seems like there's mixed messages out there. Maybe it's easier to ask forgiveness than permission, and that's been the attitude of some communities that have gone on and done the work."
How other towns are able to do it, King, the Traffic Commission chair, does not know. "It's not like they can, they just do. I wish they would look at it from a safety point of view … They are just looking at, 'Oh they are pretty.' Paint the sidewalks in the downtown.'”
The federal government sometimes does get involved in artistic crosswalks. In Ames, Iowa, for example, the FHWA told city officials in 2019 that new rainbow crosswalks did not meet federal standards and requested the city change the crosswalks, which were near an FWHA office, according to the Ames Tribune. But the city did not change them and even freshened up the paint last summer.
Alternatives, like putting art in the center of an intersection, may be possible, Farrington told the council, reading from the commission's letter.
“I want to make it clear the Public Arts Commission is not against art," Farrington told The Eagle. "We were asked ... to identity what impediments the city would face in doing artistic crosswalks — and we did that, and from my standpoint it made people think we were against art for some reason."
The commission will be looking at other options, Farrington told the council.
"Hopefully we will see some cool art down the road," Councilor Keith Bona said at Tuesday's meeting.
"I'd love to get the city's support," Farrington said. "We're a non-funded, volunteer committee and so I think it would be beneficial to the city to support a staff person."