How should a section of Ashland Street in North Adams be redesigned? The state is holding a public hearing to see what residents think

NORTH ADAMS — Residents will have a chance to weigh in on a state project to redesign a stretch of Ashland Street near downtown at a virtual public hearing on Wednesday.
A section of the thoroughfare between Main and Davenport streets that is three-quarters of a mile long will be overhauled in a Massachusetts Department of Transportation project. Construction is slated for 2025, according the MassDOT website.
People who want to learn more about the plans and weigh in can attend a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m.
Detailed plans were not posted on the MassDOT website, but the $8.2 million project includes changes to lighting and landscaping, and adding accessible sidewalk, more crosswalks and bike racks, according to the agency.
Anyone interested in the meeting can register in advance on the MassDOT website.
Comments on the project can also be submitted via email at MassDOTProjectManagement@dot.state.ma.us.