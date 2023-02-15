Ashton Avenue in North Adams will be closed to through traffic for months for a drainage repair project

NORTH ADAMS — Ashton Avenue is closed to through traffic for a storm water project that is expected to last for months.
Construction is underway on the drainage system and culverts to address the neighborhood's "antiquated" stormwater drainage system, said Michael Nuvallie, director of the city's Department of Community Development. The outdated system had caused basement flooding in the area, he said.
The project cost is covered mostly by a $2.4 million state grant from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program, Nuvallie said, and the city contributed about $200,000.
Ashton Avenue runs between Route 2 and Massachusetts Avenue in the city's west end.