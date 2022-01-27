<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Two companies allegedly ran a 'rent-to-own' scam involving North Adams properties. They settled a state lawsuit

Maura Healey under umbrella

The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced a settlement with two real estate companies for "unfair and deceptive" practices in several communities, including North Adams.

NORTH ADAMS — Residents who wanted to buy homes, including some in North Adams, were "unfairly and deceptively" ensnared into agreements for unaffordable properties in poor condition by two companies, the Attorney General Maura Healey's office alleges.

The companies, AngleFund Inc. and DTH-REO Inc. are being fined $60,000 and are banned from doing business in Massachusetts or buying properties in the state, according to an announcement the AG's office released Thursday.

Both companies are owned by David Buttross and are based in Austin, Texas, according to the final judgement by consent in a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court earlier this month.

“These companies created immense financial and emotional hardships for hopeful homebuyers in Massachusetts,” Healey said in a statement. “We are very pleased to secure relief for the families affected, including providing an opportunity for home ownership, and stop these companies from doing business in Massachusetts again.”

The homes had code violations and some were condemned, but the companies did not disclose that information, the office said.

"Offering a residential property for rent or to 'lease-to-own' that is unfit for habitation and failing to disclose to a prospective tenant the existence of any condition that could result in a violation, is prohibited by the AG’s Landlord-Tenant Regulations," Healey said in a prepared statement.

The companies own at least 13 homes in the state, including in other Western Massachusetts communities like Charlemont and Springfield, the release said.

This story will be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

