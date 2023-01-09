North Adams woman receives $20,000 check from the Patriots for her work supporting kids with cancer

NORTH ADAMS — Kathy Arabia's 2023 started with a surprise: She was given a $20,000 check while standing on the field at Gillette Stadium before the Patriot's game on New Year's Day.

Arabia was named the Patriots Difference Maker of the Year by the New England Patriots Foundation for her work starting and running the AYJ Fund, a group that supports kids with cancer and raises money for research.

She was invited to the game and knew she was nominated for a Difference Maker of the Week award, and she and a group of others being recognized stood on the field before the game. When Arabia was asked to stand next to Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, she didn't think much of it.

"I was just following directions," she said. "That's when they announced I got the Difference Maker of the Year award, which included $20,000 … Needless to say, we were very excited. I was totally surprised and shocked," she said. "This money will really help us to continue to support children with cancer."

Kathy and her husband, Joe Arabia, live in North Adams and started the AYJ Fund in memory of their daughter, Anna Yan Ji Arabia, who was diagnosed with gliomatosis cerebri, a brain tumor, and died a few years later in 2013 at age 16. There were no treatments for her cancer, Kathy said. “To us, that was unacceptable. After she passed, we wanted to start a fund to help the research," she told The Eagle in 2021.

In addition to supporting childhood cancer research, the fund helps kids living with cancer. Last year, the fund gave, among other gifts and experiences, a go-kart to a child struggling to walk, a princess photo shoot for a young girl, and a visit to Legoland for a child with terminal brain cancer.

They are helping families throughout the Berkshires and southern Vermont. "There's so much need, and we have so many children we want to hep. This will help us do that," Kathy said of the award.

When Anna was sick, the Patriots brought her and other patients a smile — several players visited while she spent some time at Children's Hospital in Boston.

Receiving the recent award, Kathy said, "was a full circle moment."