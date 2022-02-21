NORTH ADAMS — Less than one month after city councilors were appointed to committees, one councilor has sent in a letter of resignation.
In a brief email sent to City Council President Lisa Blackmer on Feb. 3, council member Jennifer Barbeau wrote, in part: "Please accept this communication as an official request to be removed from the Public Services Committee immediately."
When reached by The Eagle on Monday, Barbeau declined to comment on why she quit.
"I received zero response from it," Barbeau said.
The council has five committees, each of which has three members.