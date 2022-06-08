<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Paula Kingsbury-Evans and John Barrett III on ballot for House seat

NORTH ADAMS —  John Barrett III and Paula Kingsbury-Evans will both be on the Democratic primary ballot this fall for the 1st Berkshire District state representative seat.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduate Paula Kingsbury-Evans is challenging state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, to represent northern Berkshire County on Beacon Hill. 
Both candidates obtained enough certified signatures before last week's deadline to be on the ballot, according to a spokesperson for the secretary of the commonwealth's office.

Barrett, who was mayor of North Adams from 1984 to 2009, has held the seat since 2017. 

Kingsbury-Evans, a recent graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, is challenging Barrett because she believes “the Berkshires need a fresh, new voice in the Statehouse," she told The Eagle this spring.

The primary is Sept. 6 and the general election is Nov. 8.

