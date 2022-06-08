Paula Kingsbury-Evans and John Barrett III on ballot for House seat

NORTH ADAMS — John Barrett III and Paula Kingsbury-Evans will both be on the Democratic primary ballot this fall for the 1st Berkshire District state representative seat.
Both candidates obtained enough certified signatures before last week's deadline to be on the ballot, according to a spokesperson for the secretary of the commonwealth's office.
Barrett, who was mayor of North Adams from 1984 to 2009, has held the seat since 2017.
Kingsbury-Evans, a recent graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, is challenging Barrett because she believes “the Berkshires need a fresh, new voice in the Statehouse," she told The Eagle this spring.
The primary is Sept. 6 and the general election is Nov. 8.