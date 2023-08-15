BART Charter School hires a new interim executive director and principal just weeks before classes begin

ADAMS — Berkshire Arts and Tech Charter Public School will have a completely new leadership team to start the school year.
The school announced to its community Aug. 1 that former Executive Director Jay White and former Principal Erin Hattaway “will not be returning to the school this fall,” according to the emailed letter. Jonathan Igoe and Jess Bouchard have been named interim executive director and interim principal, respectively.
White and Hattaway did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Hattaway was made the permanent principal in 2022. White was hired in 2017.
“We know that changes in leadership can be unsettling and disruptive, especially as we gear up for another academic year,” BART Board of Trustees Chair Gina Puc wrote in the email. “The Board recognizes this is unexpected news and that members of the school community may have questions and concerns as we move forward into a new school year.”
Puc explained how the school will “work to ensure strong leadership for the BART community in the days and months ahead,” in part by the appointment of Igoe and Bouchard. They began their tenure Aug. 7. The first day of school is Aug. 22. The school is accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 10 for the 2023-24 school year until noon Thursday, Sept. 7.
The letter described Igoe as a career educator for more than 20 years, as both a teacher and administrator. He has been the executive director of the Williamstown Youth Center, the director of Overland Summers in Williamstown, an outdoors program for kids, and most recently taught at Colegrove Park Elementary School in North Adams.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the teachers, staff, students and families of BART and to help lead BART forward in my capacity as the Interim Executive Director,” Igoe said in a statement. “I appreciate the work of the Board of Trustees in supporting me and BART through this transition. I am excited for the new school year and can't wait to be part of this community."
Bouchard has been an English teacher and instructor in high school and college, the board president and interim director of Queer Connect, a nonprofit LGBTQIA+ organization offering resources to queer youth, and has been at BART since 2018.
“Jess brings her trauma-informed approach to the principal role, ready to mentor and empower BART’s teachers and ensure students reach their long-term goals,” the letter reads.
The letter from BART thanked White and Hattaway for their tenures and expressed confidence in Igoe and Bouchard.
Puc informed parents of BART’s plan to conduct a “community-driven” search for a permanent principal and executive director, which “engages BART’s staff, families and students actively.”
Puc asked for the school community to stay tuned as BART develops its selection guidelines.
“Leadership transitions are never easy, but we will navigate this challenge as we have any other — as a community,” Puc added.