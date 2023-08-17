Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the shooting of a black bear at a Clarksburg residence

CLARKSBURG — A resident shot and killed a black bear Monday evening. Whether the resident will be charged with a crime is uncertain.
Around 7:33 p.m., Massachusetts Environmental Police received a report about a person who shot and killed a bear in Clarksburg, according to a statement to The Eagle from a MEP spokesperson.
“MEP is currently investigating the incident," the statement reads. "Because this is an ongoing investigation, no other information can be provided at this time.”
Clarksburg Police Chief Michael Williams told The Eagle that he received a call after 7 p.m. Monday from someone saying they’d heard gunfire, “and the possibility that a bear had been shot.”
Williams responded to the home and found that a bear had indeed been killed. Since it involved an animal, Williams turned it over to the MEP. The MEP came to the scene that night and collected the bear.
If anyone is charged in the incident, it would be by environmental police, since the investigation is within their purview, he explained.
Though the bear was shot at the residence, Williams said another person had come and loaded the bear into their vehicle because the person who shot the bear “didn’t want the bear meat.”
“The other person who came, they had left to go and contact local police about it and came back to the house upon my arrival,” Williams said. “We didn’t have to go and find the bear in a different location, the person came back to the residence while I was there, and I told him he had to get it tagged by environmental police, so then he stuck around, and we unloaded it.”
Williams declined to offer further information, such as the motivation for shooting the bear.
“There was a bear shot, they said they had a reason for it, but I’ll leave the rest up to environmental police,” he said.
Under Massachusetts law, and with the right circumstances, people can kill a bear “that is caught in the act of damaging their property,” according to the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
Hunting season for black bears in Massachusetts this year takes place Sept. 5-23, Nov. 6-25 and Nov. 27-Dec. 9.
It’s illegal in Massachusetts to fire a gun within 500 feet of a building in use without the owner’s or occupant’s permission.
This is a developing story.