'Berkshire Babypalooza' offers fun and healthy ideas for new and expecting families in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Saturday’s Berkshire Babypalooza was not a basketball tournament for toddlers. But it was just about as fun and cute as it could be when there are babies involved.
The gathering of a couple hundred new and expecting families converged at Greylock Works for the baby expo focused on pre- and neonatal care, which featured a wide variety of baby and family-related goods and services from 49 vendors.
According to Joyce Brewer, one of the organizers of Babypalooza, the concept was the result of an effort to educate families about the dangers of smoking tobacco for both the mother and the infant.
Smoking rates for pregnant women in the Berkshires are higher than the state average, and infant and mother mortality rates are elevated enough to spark concern in the health care community, Brewer noted.
So they decided to turn it into a one-stop information hub and expo for all things baby-related. There were games, balloon animals, a raffle for gift baskets and free goody bags for the first 250 attendees on Saturday, along with an assortment of free gently-used baby garments and free portraits from Casey Albert’s Photography & Design.
“What better way to spread the word than at a community-wide baby shower?” Brewer said.
Local agencies and vendors worked hard to answer all incoming questions about pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, baby safety, family planning, day care and more.
The event was presented by Berkshire Area Health Education Center’s Tobacco Free Community Partnership program and Berkshire Babypalooza 2023 Planning Committee members from Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, North Adams Public Schools, Berkshire Bounty and Berkshire North Women, Infants and Children, as well as Child Care of the Berkshires.
Kyleigh Levesque stopped by with her smiling 4-month-old baby Cody and a sister-in-law because “we just wanted to get out of the house, so we figured it might be fun to come over here and learn more about baby stuff.”
Apparently, it was a good move.
“I had no idea about some of these people and agencies,” Levesque said. “There were a lot of good things to learn. I’m glad we came.”
“We have so many resources in Berkshire County and an awful lot of parents just aren’t aware of it,” Brewer said. “So getting them all together in the same place at the same time seemed like it a was important.”