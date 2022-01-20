<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Gas has been working for days on leaks in downtown North Adams

NORTH ADAMS —  Berkshire Gas has been out on west Main Street for a week searching for and fixing leaks, but the the company says the situation is not dangerous.

Crews did initial repairs last Thursday and Friday after the smell of gas was reported, but they suspect there is an additional leak and they are trying to find it, Berkshire Gas spokesperson Christopher Farrell said on Thursday.

“It's not a hazardous situation," he said. While they search for the leak, Berkshire Gas is making efforts to prevent the accumulation of natural gas, Farrell said. “That keeps the situation from becoming hazardous," he said. He said frost in the ground is making the job more difficult.

As of Thursday afternoon, crews were still working to find and repair the additional leak, according to Farrell. The road was closed.

"Our crews are still hard at work isolating a portion of the natural gas main where the leak is located," he said in an email.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

