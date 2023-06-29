North Adams may soon have a full-service hospital once again: BHS announces plan to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital

The North Adams Regional Hospital could reopen this winter under the management of Berkshire Health Systems, as the health network pursues a critical access hospital designation from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The addition of up to 25 inpatient beds means patients will not, out of necessity, need to head to Berkshire Medical Center or Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., for their inpatient care.
NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Health Systems today unveiled its plan to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital with 25 inpatient beds and a medical-surgical floor this winter.
Nearly a decade after Northern Berkshire Healthcare went bust and closed North Adams Regional, the announcement represents an extraordinary development for the health — and the heart — of Northern Berkshire County. The reopening restores a hospital for some 30,000 residents in the Northern Berkshires and southwestern Vermont.
Long seen as an intractable hurdle, reopening the facility as a so-called critical access hospital is now possible due to a change in federal regulations. The plan still needs federal and state approvals, but such a designation makes providing hospital-level care financially viable.
“Once approved, the updated North Adams Regional Hospital will offer state-of-the-art medical and surgical services on a scale that meets the needs of Northern Berkshire residents today and into the future,” said Darlene Rodowicz, the president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems.
A health care desert
North Adams Regional Hospital closed abruptly on March 28, 2014, and its parent company, Northern Berkshire Healthcare, went bankrupt. The closing left more than 500 people out of work and created a health care desert in Northern Berkshire.
After years of struggling, North Adams Regional could not endure the financial drain, particularly as federal reimbursements for subsidized medical care fell far short of what the service cost the hospital to provide.
Leading up to and in the aftermath of the hospital’s closure, government intervention never materialized. Berkshire Health Systems — then unassociated with North Adams Regional — weighed a lifeline. But it saw no way, given the financial challenges, to revive North Adams Regional without putting its own health care system — which includes Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield — in jeopardy.
Months later, in September 2014, Berkshire Health Systems bought the North Adams hospital campus and renamed it Berkshire Health North. Over the years, Berkshire Health System restored levels of care ranging from 24-hour emergency services to outpatient procedures, from surgeries to diagnostics.
The addition of up to 25 inpatient beds means patients will not, out of necessity, need to head to Berkshire Medical Center or Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., for their inpatient care. The medical-surgical floor means people who need treatment for ailments such as chronic medical conditions, pneumonia, urinary tract infections and post-operation services will have it back in North Adams.
What’s changed
Rodowicz said the health network would be pursuing a critical access hospital designation for the facility, at 71 Hospital Ave., from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation would allow the organization to get cost-based reimbursement for provided services, which would prevent it from operating at a loss.
This wasn't an option a few years ago, when federal regulations said that such hospitals could not be located within 35 miles of another hospital if they were along the same federal highway. The North Adams Regional Hospital was just 25 miles from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield via Route 7, a federal highway.
GILLIAN JONES - BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Jean Vankin of Williamstown shares her experiences and good memories of North Adams Regional Hospital as members of the community and NARH former employees gather at the First Congregational Church in North Adams on Sunday, March, 30, 2014 for a vigil.
Community members speak out and ask questions after an informational session about the Stroudwater independent report on the need for a full service medical care hospital in the Northern Berkshires held by the consultant group at MCLA in North Adams. Tuesday, September 23, 2014.
To many former NARH employees, the weekly Tuesday night gatherings at the American Legion in North Adams have become therapeutic events, allowing them to see the people they used to be with every day at work. Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
A financial analysis of the time leading up to the hospital's closure was passed out to former NARH employees and community members during a meeting at the American Legion in North Adams. Tuesday, May 6, 2014.
About 90 people boarded two buses on Tuesday, April, 15, 2014 for a trip from North Adams to the state house in Boston to deliver petitions to Governor Deval Patrick and other state leaders seeking the restoration of a full service hospital in North Adams.
The cardiac rehabilitation center at the North Adams Campus of Berkshire Medical Center, which is providing cardiac rehab services to the Northern Berkshire Commuity for the first time through the Northern Berkshire Specialty Practices of BMC, is on the first floor of the North Adams Campus. Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Hospital workers and community members fill the American Legion in North Adams for an emergency community meeting in the attempt to come up with a plan to save North Adams Regional Hospital after its sudden announcement Tuesday that it will close its doors for good on Friday morning. Wednesday, March 26, 2014.
A year after North Adams Regional Hospital's closure, some services have been restored to the facility, now the Northern Berkshire Campus of BMC in North Adams, but it is still not a full-service hospital.
In response to the closing of North Adams Regional Hospital, Community Health Programs (CHP) sent a team of medical professionals to provide relief services on its 35-foot mobile medical van, which was parked in the emergency room parking lot on the NARH campus on Wednesday, April, 2, 2014.
Visitors file into the new lobby at North Adams Regional Hospital Thursday. At right is Richard Palmisano.
The regulation has since been changed to say that highways with just one lane can have hospitals within 15 miles of each other, allowing Berkshire Health Systems to pursue the designation. Critical access hospitals are meant to provide necessary care to rural areas, and have to meet a number of criteria to do so.
Staffing, jobs
The better reimbursement is the key difference from the consistent financial struggles that led the hospital to close in 2014 after a 129-year presence in North Adams that began with 12 beds in 1885. In 2014, Northern Berkshire Healthcare not only closed the hospital but also the Northern Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of Northern Berkshire, which it ran.
Rodowicz said she did not have an estimate for how many jobs would be generated as a result of the hospital reopening. The hospital will have 25 inpatient beds, per federal policy, but will need to hire physicians, nurses, clinical coordinators and staff for environmental services, dietary services, transportation and other support.
Outpatient services have continued at the complex, but Rodowicz said that the inpatient units are mostly ready to go once the designation is granted. Those units will need to be brought up to code to meet new regulations, while other work to reconnect gas lines and make a minor elevator repair will need to happen, but nothing Rodowicz expected to be troublesome.
"The work is actually pretty minimal," she said. "We've been keeping the campus in great shape. North Adams had made a significant investment in the campus before it filed bankruptcy, as well."
If all goes well, the process, which will require the health system to run a gamut of state and federal requirements, could be wrapped up by early November, leading to an opening in the winter. That comes with the caveat that it's a "best-case scenario."
The application process includes a public hearing that is expected to take place after July to allow community members to provide input.
“BHS continues to invest in our region, and a Critical Access Hospital in North Adams signals an investment not only in the facility, but in the health of all North County residents,” said Jennifer A. Macksey, mayor of North Adams, in a Berkshire Health Systems news release. “I look forward to continued collaboration with BHS as we seek to improve health outcomes for patients across our region.”
“This investment in reestablishing inpatient beds in North County represents a new chapter, not only for North Adams but for our system’s ongoing efforts to improve the health and overall quality of life of the many communities we serve across Berkshire County,” said Bart Raser, the chairman of Berkshire Health System’s board of trustees.